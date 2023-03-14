George Ford ‘fit and ready’ to feature in England’s Six Nations finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

George Ford ‘fit and ready’ to feature in England’s Six Nations finale

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 10.03pm
George Ford is in contention to make his England comeback in Dublin (PA)
George Ford is in contention to make his England comeback in Dublin (PA)

George Ford is in contention to make his England comeback in Dublin on Saturday but Ollie Chessum has been ruled out of the quest to gatecrash Ireland’s Grand Slam party.

Ford has been declared “fit and ready” by defence coach Kevin Sinfield as he engages in a three-way shoot-out with Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell for the fly-half duties against the world’s top ranked side.

All three enter Thursday’s team announcement with the aim of retaining the number 10 jersey currently held by Smith having been retained in a reduced 30-man training squad.

England Training – Pennyhill Park – Friday February 25, 2022
George Ford has been declared “fit and ready” by defence coach Kevin Sinfield (PA)

Ford won the last of his 81 caps in last year’s Six Nations before falling out of favour under Eddie Jones and then sustaining a serious Achilles injury.

However,  he is now four games into his return for Sale and could form part of a reshaped midfield as Steve Borthwick considers his response to the record 53-10 defeat by France at Twickenham on Saturday.

In a blow to hopes of atoning for the seven-try rout – the nation’s biggest loss in the Championship’s 141-year history – Chessum has been ruled out of the Aviva Stadium showdown.

England Rugby Training – Pennyhill Park – Monday March 6th
Ollie Chessum has an ankle problem (PA)

Chessum sustained an ankle injury in training on Tuesday and while no time frame has been given for his return, he will definitely sit out the climax to the Six Nations on St Patrick’s weekend.

The 22-year-old nine-cap international has overshadowed more established second row partner Maro Itoje throughout the tournament on account of his work rate and impact across the field.

But his breakthrough Six Nations is over – a significant setback for England, who will now choose between David Ribbans, Nick Isiekwe, George Martin and Jonny Hill for his replacement.

England Captain’s Run – Saturday February 11th – Twickenham Stadium
Nick Isiekwe is hoping for some action (Steven Paston/PA)

“Ollie will be a huge loss. He’s been great for us. We’ve played him in the second row but he covers back row for us as well,” defence coach Kevin Sinfield said.

Chessum is the second starter from the France debacle to miss out against the world’s number one ranked team after centre Ollie Lawrence was struck down by hamstring damage.

Manu Tuilagi has completed a three-week suspension for dangerous play and is a direct replacement for the hard-running Lawrence, with Sinfield all but confirming he will be in action against Ireland.

“Manu has been great in camp. We are disappointed to lose Ollie because he played really well for us but Manu has been outstanding and deserves a shot this weekend,” Sinfield said.

“He brings some physicality to us and we needed a bit more of that against France but we didn’t get it. Hopefully he will provide some of that.”

The challenge facing Borthwick is deciding whether to give the starting XV who collapsed before France – minus the injured Chessum and Lawrence – another chance or to make changes.

England v France – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Steve Borthwick has a selection dilemma ahead of the match against Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s about getting the balance right between giving those guys another shot but also making sure that the selection is right for the opposition we’re playing against, which is what we’ve tried to do during the campaign,” Sinfield said.

England have been reeling from their capitulation against France but must regroup quickly because Ireland in Dublin is currently the game’s toughest assignment.

“The tough times leave a huge mark and you don’t forget because there’s pain with them. Good memories are gone like that,” Sinfield said.

“Handling it is really important. People deal with it very differently – it’s almost a form of grief but we’ve worked through it.

“We’ve had two good sessions and we look forward to what is an enormous game against the best team in the world.

“If you wanted a test and a challenge to find out what character we’ve got, we’ll find out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Actor Alan Cumming will appear at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Traitors star Alan Cumming to appear at 'exclusive' Perth event
Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
St Fillan's Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Emergency services at Dundee house fire
George Ford is in contention to make his England comeback in Dublin (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
2
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
4
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
2
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented