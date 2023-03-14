Spoils shared after early goals see Maidenhead and Aldershot draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maidenhead and Aldershot were forced to share the spoils after two early goals saw them draw 1-1.

It took the Magpies just two minutes to take the lead when Emile Acquah scored a tap-in from close range.

The Shots were awarded a penalty following a foul in the box and Jake Hutchinson made no mistake from the spot, sending goalkeeper Alexis Andre Jr the wrong way to level in the sixth minute.

Luca Ashby-Hammond then made a good save from Ashley Nathaniel-George’s curling shot in the second-half before Joe Partington’s long-range effort was saved.

Nathaniel-George then had another effort rebound off the bar in the final stages of the game, but both sides settled for a point each.