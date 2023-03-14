Millwall maintain play-off push with narrow home win over struggling Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Millwall maintain play-off push with narrow home win over struggling Swansea

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 10.15pm
Millwall’s Charlie Cresswell (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring (Adam Davy/PA)
Millwall’s Charlie Cresswell (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring (Adam Davy/PA)

Millwall consolidated their position in the Sky Bet Championship play-off places by beating strugglers Swansea 2-1 in a game low on quality.

After a tame first half which saw both sides retain possession but lack a cutting edge in the final third, the game burst into life.

Charlie Cresswell poked home the opener before Andreas Voglsammer doubled Millwall’s lead with his second in as many games.

In a breathless few minutes, Ryan Manning gave Swansea hope, deflecting a 20-yard strike from Matt Grimes past a wrong-footed George Long in the Millwall goal.

But Gary Rowett’s side held on, the win moving them two points clear of Blackburn, who occupy the final play-off spot.

An uneventful opening 45 minutes was punctured only by the sounds of the frustrated home support as the visitors deployed an organised, patient off-the-ball approach.

The busy Olivier Ntcham drew a straightforward save out of Long before Ryan Leonard followed suit at the other end – though it was only in the final moments of the half the contest came to the boil.

Ntcham struck wide with Long stranded, Voglsammer then going up the other end to fire just over.

The contest finally got the breakthrough it needed when Cresswell took full advantage of indecision in the Swansea penalty area to break the deadlock.

Leonard’s long throw caused mayhem in the six-yard box, Cresswell utilising the mass of bodies cleverly to guide the ball home past an unsighted Andy Fisher.

But Fisher was squarely at fault for Millwall’s second, failing to deal with Voglsammer’s scruffy attempt.

Zian Flemming and George Honeyman combined to find the German just outside the box and when he scuffed an effort towards goal, Fisher surprisingly failed to claim it cleanly.

Swansea’s response was quick and they reduced the arrears within three minutes.

Matt Grimes’ strike was goalbound but Manning made sure by sticking out a leg, the ball smacking off his studs before flying in past Long.

It clearly galvanised the Welsh outfit, as did the introduction of Morgan Whittaker.

The young winger was a livewire and a much-needed source of quality upon his introduction, bringing two excellent saves out of Long as his side chased the equaliser.

Swansea’s top scorer, Joel Piroe, almost got on the end of the first save and as the game ticked into the five minutes of added-on time, Ntcham snatched at a chance when well set.

Martin’s men have now won just once in their last 10 league games and are looking over their shoulders ahead of a home clash against Bristol City this weekend, followed by what may be a season-defining Welsh derby.

Most Commented