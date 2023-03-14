Boss Michael Flynn: Walsall are lacking a cutting edge in the final third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Boss Michael Flynn: Walsall are lacking a cutting edge in the final third

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 11.05pm
Michael Flynn wants his Walsall side to shoot a bit more (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Flynn wants his Walsall side to shoot a bit more (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Boss Michael Flynn called on shot-shy Walsall to risk pulling the trigger more after drawing another blank in a goalless draw with Swindon in Sky Bet League Two.

The stalemate made it 418 minutes without a home goal and 12 league matches without a win for the Saddlers, despite showing more promise in attacking positions.

Flynn’s charges certainly had the better chances, with Manny Monthe bombing forward from full-back to fire narrowly wide in first-half stoppage time and Matty Stevens producing a tame finish when bearing down on goal just 12 seconds after the restart.

“We’ve just got to stick together and keep working hard,” said Flynn.

“It was a big improvement on Saturday when the first half was nowhere near what I expect but they had a go.

“There were positives, but we are just lacking that cutting edge in the final third, which I’ve said all season.

“Obviously it is playing on their minds subconsciously, you can see that. They are not shooting when they should be.

“I’ve just said I’d rather them shoot and it go over the bar than turn down the opportunity to shoot or take that extra touch.

“We’ve just got to be a lot more confident and careful with our pass. I’d be worried if they didn’t care, but you can see the work they are putting in.”

Swindon seemed to have built a platform to kick on during the first 45 minutes but found it tough to recover following that scare so soon after the restart.

The visitors did come to life during the closing stages, though, with substitute Rushian Hepburn-Murphy having a shot headed clear by Liam Gordon, Ronan Darcy seeing a 25-yard blast pushed around the left-hand post by Owen Evans and Charlie Austin stooping to head wide under pressure at the death.

Robins boss Jody Morris said: “I was fairly pleased with how we did in the first half but we started the second really badly.

“The first action of the second half was poor and we went on repeating mistakes, we didn’t get into our rhythm again for maybe 25, 30 minutes when we began to look better and threaten the goal.

“I was disappointed, we can’t afford to waste big moments in games like that, it was sloppy play.

“I can’t fault their work-rate. I said at half-time that I was really pleased with the shift they put in with some really good stuff off the ball. I can’t complain about the application, but we got into a rut at the start of the second half and it took us far too long to snap out of it.

“It’s a point away from home but I would like us to play a lot better than that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Actor Alan Cumming will appear at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Traitors star Alan Cumming to appear at 'exclusive' Perth event
Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
St Fillan's Road, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Emergency services at Dundee house fire
Michael Flynn wants his Walsall side to shoot a bit more (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
2
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
4
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
2
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented