Shaun Maloney’s so proud of his Wigan battlers

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 11.11pm Updated: March 14 2023, 11.13pm
Shaun Maloney says he cannot ask for more from his players (PA).
Shaun Maloney says he cannot ask for more from his players (PA).

Shaun Maloney admitted he could ask no more from his Wigan side, who held Sky Bet Championship play-off chasers Coventry to a 1-1 draw at the DW Stadium despite not being paid on time for the fourth occasion this season.

City took the lead seven minutes after the restart when Jake Bidwell crossed from the left, and Viktor Gyokeres planted a header home from close range past Ben Amos.

But Wigan were rewarded for not giving up the ghost eight minutes from time, when Ryan Nyambe’s cross ended up in the back of the net via unfortunate City defender Kyle McFadzean.

“I was pleased with the manner we got back in the game,” said Maloney.

“In the situation we’re in now, we have to go for three points, and I was extremely happy with the players’ mentality, again.

“I was actually extremely pleased with how we played in the first half, until Coventry switched and limited the space we had.

“I was just disappointed with the way we defended our box for the goal. But I can’t possibly be critical of this group of players at the moment.

“What they’ve given me in the last four or five days has been absolutely incredible.”

When asked whether the wages – which had been due last Friday – had been paid yet, Maloney confirmed: “No, and it’s obviously a very difficult time for everyone.

“The first few days were definitely more intense, or so it felt. But the last couple of days have felt a little bit closer to normality.

“Obviously that’s all still going on in the background, but what the players gave me tonight, I can’t ask for any more considering what we’re speaking about, and what’s happened.

“We can defend better at times, and attack the box more, but I will never say anything negative about this group of players.”

For Coventry boss Mark Robins, it was mixed emotions after extending their unbeaten run to eight matches but seeing two points snatched from their grasp.

“I thought they dominated the first half, they had more numbers in the middle,” he said.

“That being said, there wasn’t that much in the game, and we probably had the two best chances if anything.

“They had a lot of set-plays and corners, and it was difficult out there on a sticky pitch.

“But the second half, after we made the changes, was a lot better.

“That gave us more of a foothold in the game, and we got ourselves in front after a decent ball in the box.

“I expected us then to go on and get another one, and it wasn’t for the lack of trying.

“We couldn’t get it, and you expect them to have a go, because they’re fighting for their lives.

“They cross the ball in a lot, I think (James) McClean has got the highest rate of crosses in the division, and they have some big lads on the pitch who put themselves about.

“The equaliser comes off Kyle’s knee, into the far corner, which is obviously very disappointing from our perspective.

“But you say all the time, any point in this league is a good one, and we’ll consider it a good point, and eight games unbeaten, which is phenomenal really for any team.”

