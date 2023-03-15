What next for England’s limited-overs teams after Bangladesh series ends?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What next for England’s limited-overs teams after Bangladesh series ends?

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 9.13am
England captain Jos Buttler, left, with team-mates Moeen Ali, second left, and Sam Curran as Bangladesh wrapped up a 3-0 T20 series win (Aijaz Rahi/AP).
England captain Jos Buttler, left, with team-mates Moeen Ali, second left, and Sam Curran as Bangladesh wrapped up a 3-0 T20 series win (Aijaz Rahi/AP).

England’s winter ended with a whimper as they crashed to defeat in their first T20 series as world champions, with an under-strength side mauled 3-0 in Bangladesh.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what lies ahead.

What went wrong at the end?

England were down to the bare bones, with only 13 individuals to call upon following the withdrawals of Tom Abell and Will Jacks. They decided against bolstering their batting and threw the players they had in at the deep end, reasoning any short-term pain will be worth it in the long term. It is also worth remembering Bangladesh may be ranked ninth in T20s, seven places below England, but are masters in their own conditions. However, England achieved their primary objective with a 2-1 ODI series win.

Why was the main goal to win the ODI series?

Bangladesh England Cricket
Jofra Archer showed he can unsettle batters on lifeless tracks (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

With the defence of their 50-over World Cup title coming up in neighbouring India later this year, this was a good chance for England to experience the slow and low wickets of the subcontinent. India will have plenty of those but also some flatter, more batter-friendly surfaces. This was still a useful experiment as Jofra Archer and Mark Wood showed they can unsettle batters on even the most lifeless of tracks, Adil Rashid remains one of the world’s best spinners while Jason Roy and Dawid Malan made centuries under pressure to strengthen their chances of a spot in England’s 15-strong squad for India.

What’s next?

For England’s limited-overs sides: nothing until September. In the last six months, England have played nine ODIs and 20 T20s – winning the World Cup in November – but the Indian Premier League will take up April and May before attention switches to a hotly-anticipated Ashes series. It is not until late summer that England will be back in action. Indeed, they likely only have one ODI – against New Zealand on September 8 – before announcing their squad for the World Cup, which should start in mid-October.

Will that leave them a bit unprepared?

Bangladesh England Cricket
Matthew Mott has sympathy for cricket administrators trying to cram everything in (Aijaz Rahi/PA)

Possibly. England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott said last week he has sympathy for administrators trying to cram everything into the prime windows of the season. But while there is no international white-ball cricket on the horizon, those hoping to stake a claim for the World Cup can do so in the various domestic T20 franchise leagues. There will be a close eye on the IPL in particular to see whether anyone on the fringes can put in consistent, match-winning displays in Indian conditions.

For now, who are the likely lads?

Pakistan v England – T20 World Cup – Final – Melbourne Cricket Ground
Liam Livingstone’s qualities have recently been praised by Matthew Mott (PA Wire/PA)

Mott has been at pains in the last week to stress that there is still so much time between now and judgement day, as injuries could alter the balance of the group. If everyone is fit then captain Jos Buttler is likely to be joined by those who won a historic title in 2019 in Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Archer, Wood and Rashid. Malan, Sam Curran and Harry Brook will be difficult to leave out and Mott recently gushed about Liam Livingstone’s all-round qualities. That leaves only a couple of places, with the seam and spin probably being bolstered. Any best-laid plans might go out the window if Ben Stokes comes out of ODI retirement, though. England have not set a time limit on the all-rounder, meaning any decision can probably wait until after the Ashes.

