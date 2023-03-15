Joe Hawkins and Mason Grady displays give struggling Wales reason for optimism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Hawkins and Mason Grady displays give struggling Wales reason for optimism

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 12.02pm
Joe Hawkins and Mason Grady in action for Wales (David Davies/PA).
Joe Hawkins and Mason Grady in action for Wales (David Davies/PA).

Wales’ fledgling midfield combination of Mason Grady and Joe Hawkins has been given a ringing endorsement as the Guinness Six Nations nears its conclusion.

The 20-year-old centres – Grady is 10 weeks older than his partner – have put down World Cup selection markers through encouraging displays during a Six Nations campaign that has often seen Wales struggle for highlights.

Defeats against Ireland, Scotland and England were at least followed by a morale-boosting away victory over Italy.

Mason Grady
Mason Grady has broken into the Wales team during the Six Nations (David Davies/PA)

And, while life is not about to get any easier – an appointment with free-scoring France in Paris on Saturday – Grady and Hawkins are flourishing.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland names his line-up on Thursday to face Les Bleus, with both players in the frame to start a third successive game together, although Gatland will also undoubtedly consider the midfield merits of Nick Tompkins and George North.

Wales’ selected centres are set to feature opposite the revered French midfield pair of Gael Fickou and Jonathan Danty after they caused England immeasurable grief in Les Bleus’ 53-10 triumph at Twickenham last weekend.

“I think they (Grady and Hawkins) have been brilliant,” Wales assistant coach and attack specialist Alex King said.

“It is not easy, international rugby, and for two 20-year-olds to go in against England and then Italy, they have learnt a huge amount already.

“They are going to form the nucleus of a midfield for Wales going forward.

“Fickou and Danty are probably the best combination in the world at the moment. Both sides of the ball they are physical, skilful, fast and powerful.

“If you are a young player playing against them, it is great to be able to put a marker down to see where you are against world-class opposition.”

Shaun Edwards
Shaun Edwards is a key figure in France’s coaching team (Adam Davy/PA)

For King, Saturday’s encounter at Stade de France will be a case of friends reunited.

France team manager Raphael Ibanez is a former Wasps team-mate of King’s, while Les Bleus’ defence guru Shaun Edwards coached at Wasps when King was the fly-half.

“Obviously, Shaun is their defence coach, Raphael Ibanez I played with at Wasps, and Fabien Galthie (head coach) is one of the great thinkers in French rugby,” King added.

“It is all sort of coming to the boil at the right time, with a home World Cup just around the corner and probably the greatest French performance ever at Twickenham on Saturday.

“I played under Shaun when I was at Wasps. He is a great man, Shaun, he is very special to me in my life and my rugby career.

“It is funny how life pans out – I am (Wales) attack coach against his defence. We will see what happens on Saturday.

“Since the last World Cup, France have basically given time to the young generation of players.

“The under-20s have been very successful at junior World Cups over the last four or five years. Those players have come through now and they are reaping the benefits.

“A lot of that team is in the mid-20s in terms of age and they have got 30-40 caps.

“We understand the challenge ahead, but I think the boys are going to rip into it, I really do.”

