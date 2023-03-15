Matthew Mott will have a keen eye on England’s Indian Premier League contingent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Matthew Mott will have a keen eye on England’s Indian Premier League contingent

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 12.02pm
Matthew Mott says he will be keeping a close eye on the Indian Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Matthew Mott says he will be keeping a close eye on the Indian Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Matthew Mott believes the England contingent about to head off to the Indian Premier League have a fantastic chance to make an irresistible case for World Cup selection.

England’s next white-ball assignment is not until September, and they are likely to only have one match before announcing a 15-man squad for the defence of their 50-over World Cup crown the following month.

According to their limited-overs head coach, competition for a spot on the plane to India will be intense and he has urged any hopefuls to push their claims in various domestic T20 franchise leagues.

England will defend their 50-over World Cup title later this year (Nick Potts/PA)
England will defend their 50-over World Cup title later this year (Nick Potts/PA)

Mott will have a particular interest in the IPL, where 15 England internationals have been picked up by the 10 franchises for a competition that is slated to start on March 31 and run until May 28.

While several players are certainties if fit to be in the World Cup squad, there are others such as Phil Salt, Will Jacks and Reece Topley who can advance their cause by excelling in Indian conditions.

“The IPL has a huge bearing on the World Cup,” said Mott. “The IPL in particular is renowned as one of the best competitions in the world, you’ve got all the best players playing in those conditions.

“We’ll be watching really closely how our guys go. It’s a long time before our next game, there’s a lot of opportunities for players to put their hands up.

“We know it’s going to be an incredibly hard 15 to pick. There will be a lot of players disappointed in that group because once they’re all fit, it’s going to be hard to squeeze them all in.”

England are licking their wounds after their first T20 series as world champions ended with a 3-0 whitewash defeat in Bangladesh, a side ranked seven places below them at ninth in the world.

After England won two of the three ODIs and gained a feel for the subcontinent conditions they might experience in India at the World Cup, the T20 series slipped under the radar and they were without several key players while the withdrawals of Jacks and Tom Abell left them with just 13 individuals.

“It’ll be quite raw,” said Mott. “I don’t think we did ourselves justice. Pointing that out is not going to make anyone better just yet.

“We’ll be sure that we have those conversations in due course when we get in and around the players and have had a bit of time to digest it.

“We’ve got a big break for a while so we’ll try to get them freshened up and ready for their next adventures.”

England suffered a T20 series whitewash defeat in Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
England suffered a T20 series whitewash defeat in Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

England completed this winter’s mission by going all the way at the T20 World Cup in Australia but they have won just four of 11 bilateral series – two each in ODIs and T20s – under Mott, who was appointed last May.

One of the reasons for this is that the competing schedule demands on all-format stars has meant England have regularly had to tap into the reserve talent pool.

But while the overarching goal is to be as prepared as possible for global events, Mott insisted that does not mean his side should be shrugging off series defeats.

“I don’t think we ever want to accept losing,” said Mott, who took pride in his England side handing Bangladesh their first ODI series defeat at home since 2016.

“We came here to win the series. We won the ODI series, I thought that was an exceptional effort. The history of teams coming here and winning is quite low so we’re proud of that.

“The T20s we’re disappointed with, and I think we had a good enough team to win here. I don’t think there was a massive gap in the playing of both XIs, but the facts are we lost.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Stalking Picture shows; Jilly MacKay. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/03/2023
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls
3
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most-viewed properties in Tayside for February
4
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is looking for potential signings. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals signings green light from Dundee United owner as Ryan Edwards absence…
5
The piper called the tune when the Eddie Thompson final brought triumph and tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
Beautiful game showed its cruel side 15 years ago when Dundee United lost to…
6
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
7
Raith Rovers takeover talks with John Sim have broken down. Images: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers takeover talks break down as consortium walk away from negotiations with…
8
Dundee and Forfar footballer Harry Mollison through the years.
‘He was salt of the earth’: Family’s tribute to ex-Dundee United player Harry Mollison
9
Ralph Green was cared for by wife Mary before being admitted to the Dunfermline hospice.
Fife widow relives strain of caring for dying husband as she pleads for Dunfermline…
10
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

exteriors of Perth and Dundee leisure swimming pools.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Perth swimming pools deserve same government protection as those in…
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
Iain Stirling has announced the dates of his new comedy tour. Image: BBC Scotland
Love Island's Iain Stirling bringing live show to Dundee and Dunfermline
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is determined to keep his side up. Image: SNS
Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Theo Bair is looking good in training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
The new paths could make commuting safer for cyclists.
Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns
GARY GODDARD Jamie Beatson Kingdom News Agency Tel: 07791 563 772
Dundee knifeman avoids jail for assault on Perth Prison guard
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf 'unfit' to be…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented