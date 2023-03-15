Jack Broadbent drawing on experience to ‘fight through’ crisis with Castleford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Broadbent drawing on experience to ‘fight through’ crisis with Castleford

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 1.26pm
Jack Broadbent is determined to turn Castleford’s season around (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jack Broadbent is determined to turn Castleford’s season around (Mike Egerton/PA)

Perilous Super League starts are threatening to become second nature for Castleford’s Jack Broadbent as he prepares to draw on recent experience in a bid to pull his new club out of the relegation mire.

Twelve months ago the highly rated 22-year-old was forced to watch from the sidelines as his Leeds career unravelled, the club’s miserable start to the campaign mirrored by his frustration with failing to hold down a regular starting slot.

Having ultimately rallied to reach the Grand Final, Broadbent’s old club will provide an admirable blueprint when they visit the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Thursday to find the hosts still pointless after four games and having already parted company with head coach Lee Radford.

Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions – Betfred Super League – Emerald Headingley Stadium
Jack Broadbent left Leeds in the wake of a disappointing 2022 campaign (Martin Rickett/PA)

Radford’s former assistant Andy Last will continue to lead the side on a temporary basis but the blows keep coming, with winger Jake Mamo abruptly announcing this week that he has retired from the sport with immediate effect.

Despite the mounting issues, Broadbent says he has no regrets about making the switch, and remains convinced he can help prevent history repeating itself, starting with the visit of the club with whom he first signed full-time terms in 2019.

“I feel like as a team we just need to get out of that rut we’re in, and I can look back at last year’s experience, and even the year before that when we didn’t have the best of starts, to help fight through it,” said Broadbent.

“I don’t feel like this is a team that is at the bottom of the table. Having no points obviously means that’s where we sit, but we just need to build up the confidence. We are an experienced squad and all it takes one result to change our mindset.

“I feel like this move has really benefited me personally, and I 100 per cent back my decision to come here. It feels like the next step that I needed to take.”

Lee Radford File Photo
Castleford are still pointless and have lost coach Lee Radford (Danny Lawson/PA)

Broadbent, who is starting his second year of a media studies degree at Leeds Beckett University, said student life helped ease the pressure of the last campaign, when he made only five appearances for the Rhinos, with his final game coinciding with Rohan Smith’s debut as coach at Salford in May.

“I stuck my head more into my uni work last year and I got some pretty decent results, so it was important to have that life balance, and something else to take my mind off things when my rugby was not going so well,” added Broadbent.

“But I’d signed pretty early with Cas so I knew my future was safe. I was confident that once I was playing week in, week out I’d be back to my best.

“I was at Leeds for a long time and I have fond memories. Obviously I want to play well against my old club, but we are under a lot of pressure as a team at the moment, so I’m just trying it focus as if it is any other game.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented