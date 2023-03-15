April’s Edinburgh derby clash moved to lunchtime kick-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
April’s Edinburgh derby clash moved to lunchtime kick-off

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 1.40pm Updated: March 15 2023, 1.44pm
Hearts and Hibernian will kick off at Saturday lunchtime (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hearts and Hibernian will kick off at Saturday lunchtime (Jane Barlow/PA)

Next month’s Edinburgh derby has been moved to a lunchtime kick-off to allow Hibernian to sell the match on pay-per-view television.

The April 15 Easter Road game was overlooked by Sky Sports when it chose its television selections and looked set to go ahead at the traditional 3pm kick-off time.

Hibernian announced the cinch Premiership match had been brought forward to a 12.30pm kick-off time “at the request from both clubs”.

A Hibs statement added: “With the earlier kick-off time agreed, we will be able to make the game available on pay-per-view (PPV) to allow as many supporters as possible to watch the match live on Hibs TV across the world.”

Hearts told their supporters the kick-off time had been changed “at the request of the home club”.

Fans from both clubs expressed their opposition to the decision on social media.

One Hibs fan wrote: “Whilst I understand it makes slightly more money via PPV surely it makes better sense to allow ST holders a 3pm kick off for once. This is a shambles from a supporter POV and I very much doubt there will be many Hearts fans going out of their way to buy PPV from Hibs. Poor.”

Another said: “Shambles of a decision. Season ticket holders and in person attendees taken for granted again.”

A Hearts fan wrote: “An absolute disgrace. Ask the fans you sell tickets to first. We’d unanimously have told you where to go with this idea.”

Another said: “I’m supposed to be working until 12 that day and will now have to try arrange a shift swap (which I highly doubt I’ll manage) just so they can make money on PPV? Our fans getting treated with total disregard as per.”

Premiership clubs are allowed to stream up to five matches on PPV each season as long as they do not take place during the live TV blackout zone between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays.

