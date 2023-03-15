Marc Skinner praises Lewes for raising issue of FA Cup prize money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marc Skinner praises Lewes for raising issue of FA Cup prize money

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 3.08pm Updated: March 15 2023, 6.04pm
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United take on Lewes in the FA Cup quarter-finals (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United take on Lewes in the FA Cup quarter-finals (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has praised Lewes’ request for equal prize money ahead of the two teams’ FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

Skinner’s support comes after the Championship side submitted an open letter calling for equal prize money in the men’s and women’s FA Cup.

Lewes highlighted the £45,000 in prize money they have earned after winning three games is significantly less than the £450,000 handed to men’s teams who enter the competition in the third round.

“Coming from grassroots as well I commend Lewes for their open voice and raising it because I think we’re never going to change anything unless we’ve raised the issues that we’re going through,” Skinner said.

“The realities are, I support the growth of women’s football and I support the Lewes message in terms of what we can continue to grow and the speed in which we’re growing.

“I would hope that we maintain that from a funding perspective and increase that, so I commend all of the girls at Lewes and everybody fighting hard behind the scenes to work for equality and equity because we’re part of that and we’ve got to do our job as well.

“I support the message of, in whatever the funding mechanism is, can we keep growing the funding that keeps coming into our game to support teams that need it, as well as teams that are at the top end competing to win as well.”

Lewes’ letter was addressed to former England midfielder Karen Carney, who has been commissioned by the Government to look at the standards of the women’s professional game across the football pyramid.

Skinner acknowledged the responsibility for raising the profile of the women’s game falls on the shoulders of those both inside and outside the sport.

He said: “There is a responsibility for everybody involved inside, but also watching, to keep growing it so that we can keep supporting every player that’s playing within the two divisions and below. Because, if we don’t keep funding grassroots too, where do the next stage of England players and Lionesses beyond come in?

“For us it’s about playing our part, making sure we make football as visible as possible to make sure we keep growing the audiences so that can cascade to everybody, but we all have to play our part and then I’m hopeful and I’ve seen positive signs that we are progressing.

“Everybody wants it quickly of course and hopefully we can fast forward that as we get more visibility.”

Lewes chief executive Maggie Murphy also expressed her pride in the club’s players, commending their bravery in stepping forward and wanting to build a better future for the next generation in women’s football.

The Football Association also added that it is “always looking to make further improvements” to the women’s game.

An FA spokesperson said: “The Vitality Women’s FA Cup has seen record levels of investment into the competition, and this season the prize fund has increased almost ten-fold, to £3m per season.

“Women’s football continues to be in a growth phase and our primary focus is to attract new audiences to the competition with live matches on free-to-air television with the BBC.

“We are always looking to make further improvements and investment across the women’s game to help it thrive in the future.”

