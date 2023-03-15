A long time ago – Barry Robson has no ‘point to prove’ when Aberdeen face Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A long time ago – Barry Robson has no ‘point to prove’ when Aberdeen face Hearts

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 4.12pm
Barry Robson is focused on the present (PA)
Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson has not considered the topic of redemption as his side prepare to face Hearts.

The Dons lost 5-0 at Tynecastle in January at the start of a disastrous three-game run which cost Jim Goodwin his job as manager and led to Robson being promoted on an interim basis.

But the former Scotland midfielder is not using the Tynecastle capitulation to motivate his players.

Robson told a media conference: “A point to prove on the last Hearts game? It’s not something I have thought about it all.

“It was six weeks or two months, it’s a long, long time ago. My focus has been on what we achieved in the last few weeks.

“I think we have gradually got better with how we want to play and got a few good results and I think we are in a place where we are all right.

“There’s lots of room for improvement, I’m sure all the players would agree. We are getting better every day in training but that doesn’t guarantee you will win a football match.

“But what we need to do is try our best to make sure we perform to our best levels and that gives you every chance of winning a football match.”

Saturday’s cinch Premiership match will be Robson’s sixth at the helm and he has won three out of the last four after defeat against St Mirren followed an early red card for Ross McCrorie in his first game in charge.

Robson is still keen to focus on his task at hand rather than spend time talking about his desire or chances of getting the job on a permanent basis.

“The club made it clear at the very start they were going to take their time,” he said.

“You could imagine me preparing this week, the last thing I have been doing is chatting to the board with the amount of stuff I have got on at the minute.

“I am just really looking forward to the game and I know how difficult a game it’s going to be.

“When you’re in this position the amount of work and thought that needs to go into things, the days and weeks fly by.

“For me it’s about pure focus until I’m told different.”

