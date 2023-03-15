Deal struck to keep Eton-Harrow and Oxford-Cambridge games at Lord’s until 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Deal struck to keep Eton-Harrow and Oxford-Cambridge games at Lord’s until 2027

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 4.36pm
Deal struck to keep Eton-Harrow and Oxford-Cambridge games at Lord’s until 2027

Lord’s will continue to host Eton versus Harrow and Oxford against Cambridge for the next five years after a compromise deal was struck over the future of the historic fixtures.

MCC, which owns the home of cricket, announced last year that the annual matches would be removed from its calendar but that was met with a robust response from some elements of its membership.

Stephen Fry, in his capacity as MCC president, spoke in support of the changes and said they would help challenge a “turgid image of snobbery and elitism” but both were played in 2022 amid the threat of a special general meeting and a damaging split.

A consultation of members was subsequently conducted and the executive have now resolved to guarantee the fixtures, which date back to 1805 and 1827 respectively, until 2027. At that stage a further review will be held, with the prospect of a formal vote over the matter to follow.

It had been argued that the dates given over to two private schools and varsity matches might be used more meritocratically, to host the finals of open tournaments available to all comers. As part of the new arrangement, organisers of such competitions will be invited to stage their showpiece games at Lord’s from 2024 onwards.

That means a marginal increase on active playing days at the main ground, up from 60 to 62, which could further squeeze the work of groundstaff as they attempt to provide the best possible pitches for international and domestic cricket at the famous venue.

Archie Berens, representing the historic fixture group which had protested against the initial decision, said: “Everyone involved deserves credit for coming to a pragmatic solution that works for everyone and looks to heal the rifts in the club.

“By reaching this outcome, honour is done to both sides. History is more important to Lord’s than it is to probably any other cricket ground in the world.”

MCC chief executive Guy Lavender, meanwhile, suggested the issue had been deferred more than settled outright.

“The world is changing quickly and cricket is changing quickly as a sport,” he said.

“The members’ survey showed us a strong polarisation of views across the membership. It had become a divisive issue. We will take stock of our membership in four years’ time and see that the world looks like then.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
2
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
5
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
6
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
14
7
Mirza & Co
Plans approved to convert Dundee newsagent into residential property
4
8
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
9
Officers descended on Rosebank Street in the Hilltown area of Dundee on Tuesday morning. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee police raid uncovers cocaine worth nearly £1,000
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Four houses evacuated as firefighters battle Dundee blaze

More from The Courier

Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
The Apprentice interrogator Mike Soutar shares top tips for show hopefuls
Paul Durrant, the founder and CEO of the UK Games Fund.
Support for video games industry in Budget welcomed by Dundee group
Aberfeldy sewage
Urgent repairs planned in Aberfeldy as raw sewage spills on street
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy baker and warehouse rumble
Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Andy Kirk has thrown down the gauntlet to his Brechin players. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk urges his players to thrive under pressure of Highland…
The top American medic has never forgotten his time in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Dr Michael Gordon: How top American medic was influenced by early years in Dundee
Angus Gunn. Image: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header - and the pressure…
A swimmer in the Olympia before it closed in October 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Could swimming provision in Dundee improve following UK budget announcement?
2
Ireland and Mack Hansen illustrated that while Scotland have come far, they've a long way to go.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Now championship has gone, Italy game should Scotland's fifth World…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented