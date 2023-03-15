St Mirren sign midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce on short-term deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Mirren sign midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce on short-term deal

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 5.45pm
Caolan Boyd-Munce has joined St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Caolan Boyd-Munce has joined St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Mirren have signed former Birmingham and Middlesbrough midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce on a short-term deal which could be extended.

The 23-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the season and St Mirren have an option of signing him on a longer contract.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international was a free agent after leaving Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough in January.

Boyd-Munce has 13 first-team appearances to his name with Birmingham and Boro after moving to the West Midlands from Glentoran at the age of 16.

He told St Mirren’s website: “I had quite a few offers but none of them felt 100 per cent. As soon as I had my first day in here I called my mum and dad and told them I thought this was the one.

“I came in to train for a few days and when I got here I was put at ease because it was a cracking dressing room. The boys made me feel so welcome and the levels and intensity at training were brilliant.

“The manager knows how to get the best out of players and I’m really looking forward to working with him. He didn’t really need to make much of a sell. Because I know him and he knows me, he just told me how it is and what he needs from me and that was it.

“I wanted to come somewhere that I’m going to get the ball and there are players that want the ball. I want to play forward and control the game.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson worked with his new signing during his time with the Northern Ireland youth set-up.

Robinson said: “Caolan is a young international that I worked with previously as a young boy. He’s technically very good.

“He’s playing catch-up fitness wise, but he has a great attitude and is someone that we feel if we can develop, there may be something longer term for him.

“We’re trying to fill the gap that we’ve had since Ethan (Erhahon) left. He’s a similar type player to Ethan, who I think we have missed.

“He can certainly be in the squad going forward and play 10-15 minutes in matches. But with the intensity we play at, it might take him a bit of time to get up to speed.

“This deal is more a view to what we can do next season. We are trying to be proactive and have a look at positions we want but also being able to utilise him if needed this season.”

