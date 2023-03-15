Man Utd poke fun at Pep and Pickford’s surprise – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association March 15 2023, 5.54pm Pep Guardiola and Jordan Pickford (Martin Rickett/Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 15. Football Manchester City players were still in seventh heaven. Good morning Cityzens! Hope you were entertained last night! Congratulations to Erling 👏🏼✋🏼 Important win and time to get ready for another final on Saturday 👊🏼🦈 pic.twitter.com/yrM0hqfnNE— Rúben Dias (@rubendias) March 15, 2023 A beautiful night at the Etihad! 💙 pic.twitter.com/EfrRLypkEg— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) March 15, 2023 This team 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/EPL2YPUBfU— Manuel Akanji (@ManuAkanji) March 15, 2023 Some night that! Through to the quarter-finals, come onnn! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/bMCM9AJ11O— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) March 14, 2023 Big night under the lights at the Etihad and onto the quarters. Let’s go boys 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5WD2dGKwFX— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) March 14, 2023 Manchester United were quick to rub it in after City manager Pep Guardiola bemoaned the fact his “idol” Julia Roberts had visited Old Trafford and not the Etihad Stadium. Throwing it back to when Julia Roberts visited Old Trafford 😏#MUFC pic.twitter.com/xBzLZgnJLK— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2023 Carly Telford called it a day. Thank you football ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XJU9TJLJmP— Carly Telford 💙 (@carlytelford1) March 15, 2023 Everton shared Harry’s story. This is Harry’s story. 💙And it’s one we want to share with you… pic.twitter.com/zIoKfFu4As— Everton (@Everton) March 15, 2023 Blue remains the colour for John Terry. View this post on InstagramA post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) When Gary met Aleksander… An exclusive episode of @wearetheoverlap with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin .We spoke about the European Super League , the Champions League Final in Paris and much more .This isn’t one to be missed ! Have a watch on YouTube if you like 👍https://t.co/7avoj9AeKY pic.twitter.com/aYZHexT6VD— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 15, 2023 Happy birthday. 🇫🇷 An @equipedefrance #FIFAWorldCup hero🇫🇷Happy birthday, @paulpogba! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/CQa1RChV6j— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 15, 2023 Cricket Michael Vaughan responded to Wasim Jaffer. Morning Wasim .. https://t.co/YcZvCdbvG1 pic.twitter.com/KzFcczD2vV— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 15, 2023 Eoin Morgan has got your back. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Take Her Lead (@takeherlead) Golf Shane Lowry was excited. Can’t wait to defend @BMWPGA at Wentworth ☘️💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/5CtazaGqEK— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) March 15, 2023 American football New York Jets reacted to Aaron Rodgers saying he intends to join the team. 👀👀👀👀👀👀 @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/AQAaRy3ZiV— New York Jets (@nyjets) March 15, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close