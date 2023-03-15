England flanker Alex Matthews predicts the ‘best Six Nations yet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England flanker Alex Matthews predicts the ‘best Six Nations yet’

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 5.58pm
England are targeting a sixth women’s Six Nations title in seven years (Steve Welsh/PA)
England are targeting a sixth women's Six Nations title in seven years (Steve Welsh/PA)

England flanker Alex Matthews has predicted the “best Six Nations yet” as the women’s game becomes more increasingly professional.

The Red Roses have dominated recent editions of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, winning the title five times in six years and completing the Grand Slam on four occasions, with the majority of England players having been professional since 2019.

England narrowly lost the World Cup final to hosts New Zealand in November, with Matthews saying the post-tournament review was “all about going forward”.

England v Ireland – TikTok Women’s Six Nations – Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium
England flanker Alex Matthews believes this year’s Six Nations Championship will be the best yet (Mike Egerton/PA)

“(It was about) what can we do to keep growing the gap? All these nations have become professional,” Matthews told the BBC at the launch of this year’s championship in London.

“In a couple of years’ time, this year maybe, they are going to be at the same standard – so how can we keep pushing on and being better?”

“This is going to be the best Six Nations yet with everyone having those opportunities to better themselves.”

The 2023 Six Nations marks the end of Simon Middleton’s eight-year reign as Red Roses head coach.

Middleton oversaw a 30-Test winning run before that World Cup final defeat, but the 57-year-old has decided to step down at the end of a tournament which sees England finish against France in Twickenham on April 29.

“Playing a stand-alone Test at Twickenham is a real marker of where the game is at,” Middleton told englandrugby.com with 35,000 tickets already sold for a potential title decider.

Simon Middleton file photo
Successful England head coach Simon Middleton is stepping down at the end of the tournament (David Davies/PA)

“The target for the 2025 Rugby World Cup is to sell out Twickenham for the final and it is fantastic to draw such a great crowd two years in advance.

“Playing this match at the home of England Rugby creates a great occasion for the supporters and I know the players will do their best to make them proud.”

France finished third at the World Cup and pushed England all the way during a 13-7 group defeat in Whangarei.

While France have contracts described by players as 75 per cent professional, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy have also handed out widespread deals in the past year.

Wales captain Hannah Jones said: “You go into the matches with a winning mindset, but there’s definitely a chance this year.

“We’re looking to build on performances from last year and close that gap.

“England have picked up a few knocks, we can go looking to be confident.”

The tournament kicks off on March 25 with England hosting Scotland in Newcastle, Wales welcoming Ireland to Cardiff and Italy entertaining France.

