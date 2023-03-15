Peter O’Mahony ready to harness All Blacks mentality when Ireland face England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Peter O’Mahony ready to harness All Blacks mentality when Ireland face England

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 7.08pm
Peter O’Mahony has 93 caps for Ireland (Joe Giddens/PA)
Peter O’Mahony has 93 caps for Ireland (Joe Giddens/PA)

Peter O’Mahony says Ireland are intent on emulating the self-assured mentality of the All Blacks as they seek to substantiate their world number one status by delivering on Grand Slam expectations.

Andy Farrell’s side, who have topped the global rankings since last summer’s historic tour success over three-time world champions New Zealand, are heavy favourites to clinch a Guinness Six Nations clean sweep going into Saturday’s Dublin showdown with rivals England.

Flanker O’Mahony concedes Ireland sides of the past would have shied away from the hype, plaudits and pressure of being regarded as the team to be beat.

But the 33-year-old admits there is a concerted effort to enhance that mindset ahead of what is “probably” his biggest game in the green jersey.

Asked if in-camp Grand Slam talk was forbidden, he replied: “No, it’s not banned (but) I know where you are coming from.

“In other teams we would have tried to keep it under the rope but the favourites tag, the number one in the world tag… these are things that the best teams we’ve looked at – you look at the All Blacks – they walk into these things and face them and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“At the same time, you’ve got to back that up with performances. There’s no point in walking into things and not performing well.

“At the end of the day, that’s the goal, to put our best foot forward every Saturday or Sunday that we go out. And it’s no different this weekend.”

O’Mahony has already won three Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam five years ago.

The Munster skipper also started all three Tests of last year’s triumphant series in New Zealand but is braced for the most momentous match for his country.

“It’s probably the biggest one,” said O’Mahony, who has 93 caps.

“Certainly the biggest one of this group’s campaign, but it’s great to be able to sit here and say these games are getting bigger and bigger.

“That was certainly our plan at the start of this.

“These weeks don’t come around very often in anyone’s career. We’ve certainly talked about treating it with the utmost respect but enjoying the week.

“I think playing the game, not the occasion is the thing for us.”

In-form Ireland are seeking significant silverware on the back of a remarkable run of 21 wins from their last 23 matches during the past two years.

Floundering England, meanwhile, travel across the Irish Sea with little to play for but looking to restore pride following their biggest Twickenham defeat – a 53-10 humiliation at the hands of France.

O’Mahony, who captained the British and Irish Lions in 2017, believes there is no chance of Steve Borthwick’s side rolling over.

Peter O’Mahony played alongside some of England's squad when captaining the British and Irish Lions in 2017
Peter O’Mahony played alongside some of England’s squad when captaining the British and Irish Lions in 2017 (David Davies/PA)

“I’m not buying it,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside a big chunk of that English team and I know how proud they are.

“I know what quality of player they are, quality of person they are, and how important it would be for them to put on a performance for themselves more than anyone, to show themselves the potential that I certainly know they have.

“We’re expecting the best version of those English boys to come to the Aviva.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
2
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
5
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
6
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
14
7
Mirza & Co
Plans approved to convert Dundee newsagent into residential property
4
8
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
9
Officers descended on Rosebank Street in the Hilltown area of Dundee on Tuesday morning. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee police raid uncovers cocaine worth nearly £1,000
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Four houses evacuated as firefighters battle Dundee blaze

More from The Courier

Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
The Apprentice interrogator Mike Soutar shares top tips for show hopefuls
Paul Durrant, the founder and CEO of the UK Games Fund.
Support for video games industry in Budget welcomed by Dundee group
Aberfeldy sewage
Urgent repairs planned in Aberfeldy as raw sewage spills on street
Peter O’Mahony has 93 caps for Ireland (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy baker and warehouse rumble
Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Andy Kirk has thrown down the gauntlet to his Brechin players. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk urges his players to thrive under pressure of Highland…
The top American medic has never forgotten his time in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Dr Michael Gordon: How top American medic was influenced by early years in Dundee
Angus Gunn. Image: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header - and the pressure…
A swimmer in the Olympia before it closed in October 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Could swimming provision in Dundee improve following UK budget announcement?
2
Ireland and Mack Hansen illustrated that while Scotland have come far, they've a long way to go.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Now championship has gone, Italy game should Scotland's fifth World…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented