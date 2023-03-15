It suits my game – Harry Brook at home in England’s Test side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It suits my game – Harry Brook at home in England’s Test side

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 10.02pm
Harry Brook has impressed for England (John Walton/PA)
Harry Brook has impressed for England (John Walton/PA)

Harry Brook believes England’s attacking approach in Test cricket suits him down to the ground after a stunning start to his career.

It has been a whirlwind 13 months for the 24-year-old Yorkshireman, who made his international debut in a T20 against West Indies in Bridgetown last January.

Since then he has carved out a place in all three formats, won a T20 World Cup, made four centuries in six Test appearances and came within 11 runs of becoming just the second English batter to score four tons in four matches after smashing 89 off 81 balls last month in New Zealand.

“It’s been a good year,” agreed Brook. “I never thought I’d be saying I’m a World Cup winner, or having four Test hundreds.

“I think I’m very lucky to have come into this Test side especially and the way we’re trying to play and the positive brand of cricket that we’re trying to play and entertain the crowd, it suits my game more than any, really.”

Brook’s destination following the New Zealand tour was unlike that of any of his team-mates: his ticket was booked for Florida, where he took part in spring training with Major League Baseball’s St Louis Cardinals as part of his new role as an MLB ambassador.

“I’d never watched a game of baseball before until I went out,” admitted Brook. “That’s why I enjoyed it so much.

“The technology is ridiculous, all the things they had set up because obviously the ball is thrown outside your body and I’m used to hitting it through point.

Brook became the first player to score 800 runs in his first nine Test innings
Harry Brook became the first player to score 800 runs in his first nine Test innings (Adam Davy/PA)

“They had all the TVs and iPads up where I’d usually hit the ball. I was hitting it quite close to where all the expensive stuff was so they were getting a little bit scared.

“We got there at half past seven, they had a game at one o’clock, and they were all in the gym. They had a five-hour training session before the game. We’re rocking up about an hour before in Test cricket. The amount of training, technology and analysing they go into is remarkable.”

Brook made his Test debut in September and by February had already become the first player to score 800 runs in his first nine Test innings, and is on course to become the fastest ever to the 1,000 mark.

That might suggest Brook is not exactly in need of more batting practice, but he was still eager to absorb a few tips from the Cardinals, who will face arch rivals Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium in a two-game series from June 24-25.

He said: “All the lads there were stacked, they were massive, and they were saying all the power comes from your legs. So if I was going to practice anything now I’d practice getting a stronger base and using my legs for more power when I’m trying to hit. ”

While Brook is busy promoting MLB’s return to the UK following its 2019 debut – the second London Series was postponed due to the pandemic – his own sport is trying to make inroads Stateside.

Cricket is one of the sports vying against baseball for inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic programme, with the ICC proposing a six-team T20 competition, while the USA is also poised to host the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024.

T20 tournament Major League Cricket, meanwhile, will launch its inaugural season with six US-based teams in July, with the first draft taking place on March 19 in Houston.

Returning to his sport of choice, Brook promised there is more to come from himself and England who begin their quest to reclaim the Ashes at Edgbaston on June 16.

He said: “Personally I’ve obviously done well in the last few months but I feel like I can still improve a lot of my game, so I’m sure everyone in the team can as well.

“The World Cup win (was the highlight of my England career) so far, definitely. I’ve got no words. It was so good, I cannot describe that feeling. Obviously we’ve got the Ashes coming up this summer. If we get a win there, that could be a close contender.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
2
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
5
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
6
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
14
7
Mirza & Co
Plans approved to convert Dundee newsagent into residential property
4
8
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
9
Officers descended on Rosebank Street in the Hilltown area of Dundee on Tuesday morning. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee police raid uncovers cocaine worth nearly £1,000
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Four houses evacuated as firefighters battle Dundee blaze

More from The Courier

Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
The Apprentice interrogator Mike Soutar shares top tips for show hopefuls
Paul Durrant, the founder and CEO of the UK Games Fund.
Support for video games industry in Budget welcomed by Dundee group
Aberfeldy sewage
Urgent repairs planned in Aberfeldy as raw sewage spills on street
Harry Brook has impressed for England (John Walton/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy baker and warehouse rumble
Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Andy Kirk has thrown down the gauntlet to his Brechin players. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk urges his players to thrive under pressure of Highland…
The top American medic has never forgotten his time in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Dr Michael Gordon: How top American medic was influenced by early years in Dundee
Angus Gunn. Image: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header - and the pressure…
A swimmer in the Olympia before it closed in October 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Could swimming provision in Dundee improve following UK budget announcement?
2
Ireland and Mack Hansen illustrated that while Scotland have come far, they've a long way to go.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Now championship has gone, Italy game should Scotland's fifth World…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented