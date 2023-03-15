Nathan Tella celebrates hat-trick as Burnley maintain promotion push at Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Tella celebrates hat-trick as Burnley maintain promotion push at Hull

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 10.02pm
Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick as Burnley left Hull with three points (Richard Sellers/PA)
Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick as Burnley left Hull with three points (Richard Sellers/PA)

Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick to maintain Burnley’s seemingly-relentless march towards the Premier League with a 3-1 Championship win at Hull.

Tella put the Clarets in front just before the break and the in-form youngster added a second just before the hour following good work from Ian Maatsen.

The on-loan Southampton signing then put the seal on a fabulous individual performance when he pounced upon wretched defending with his 17th league goal of the season.

Hull were spirited opponents, most notably in the first half.

But Vincent Kompany’s men – as has been their wont this season – broke the hosts’ collective spirit by keeping the football and giving nothing away at the back until Ozan Tufan scored an injury-time consolation.

Leaders Burnley now have 83 points, with just nine Championship games remaining, but they still had to work hard in East Yorkshire until the impressive Tella struck after 43 minutes.

He had no right to win Hjalmar Ekdal’s hopeful deep punt into the right channel, but Callum Elder badly misjudged the flight of the ball.

Tella was alert to the left-back’s error and – with Hull’s centre-backs far too high up the pitch – twisted and then struck the ball with a clean hit.

Kompany would not have been so happy with his lot at the break had Tella not scored as two possession-based sides had looked to have cancelled one another out.

Hull, even in spite of the scoreline, brought plenty to the table in the first half, but they never once challenged goalkeeper Arijanet Muric before the restart.

Burnley were hardly a rampant force going forward, either, but, from the outset, they possess that confidence of a top-of-the-table side.

They also have a serious talent in Tella, who scored a second after 59 minutes when Maasten, who was given far too much space, directed from the left a perfect cross.

Tella’s cushioned volley was even better, but this was a team goal – a point illustrated by Kompany’s celebrations on the sidelines.

With the game essentially over and despite the fact Burnley play Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, the visitors continued to press hard in pursuit of another goal.

It arrived after 73 minutes, but it was a gift. For no apparent reason, Hull messed around with the ball at the back before substitute Jacob Greaves sluggishly misplaced a square pass across the face of goal.

Tella had anticipated the danger long before Greaves made a mess of things and seized upon the mistake before scoring in a tricky one-on-one situation with Karl Darlow.

Substitute Tufan thrashed home a Hull goal their efforts perhaps deserved with the last kick of the game, but Burnley and Tella were streets ahead when it mattered.

