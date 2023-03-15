Victor Osimhen brace eases impressive Napoli into Champions League last-eight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Napoli cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a comfortable 5-0 aggregate victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Victor Osimhen hit a brace as the hosts won the second leg 3-0 in Naples as three Italian clubs reached the last eight for the first time since 2006.

Trouble in the streets of the city between supporters marred the evening but on the pitch it was one-way traffic as a Piotr Zielinski penalty sealed victory for the Serie A leaders.

🇳🇬 Osimhen is the first Nigerian player to score twice in a #UCL KO game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ILZnMN27Gc — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2023

Napoli were always favourite to advance after a good win in Germany and Osimhen’s fine header on the stroke of half-time sent them on their way.

A close-range finish after the restart all-but secured safe passage before Zielinksi won and scored a spot-kick.