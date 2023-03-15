Carlos Corberan still confident West Brom can secure play-off place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlos Corberan still confident West Brom can secure play-off place

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 11.02pm
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan remains confident that Albion can make up ground and reach the Championship play-offs (Bradley Collyer/PA)
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan remains confident that Albion can make up ground and reach the Championship play-offs (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Carlos Corberan says he remains encouraged by West Brom’s promotion prospects despite his side dropping points in a 1-1 draw at lowly Cardiff.

Albion lost ground on Sky Bet Championship play-off rivals Luton and Blackburn – who both won at home – after Daryl Dike’s first-half volley was cancelled out by Cardiff substitute Sory Kaba.

West Brom are now five points adrift of sixth-placed Millwall, who fill the final play-off spot, with nine games of the season remaining.

Boss Corberan said: “I can tell you I am positive (about the play-offs) because of the dressing room I walked into after the game.

“The players have a very uncomfortable feeling with the points we dropped because they want more.

“In football in the last part of the season determination is the key.

“The next time the players put the West Bromwich shirt on we must have this feeling that we did not get the three points. I want them to remember that feeling.

“The next nine games we need to play and compete as if it was nine finals.”

Albion were second from bottom after 16 games when Corberan took charge at the end of October.

He said: “I like to make the valuation of the season at the end.

“We know where we arrived from and what the situation was, but at the same time I know West Bromwich and how big this club is and how ambitious we need to be.

“We are going to try and win every single one because that has to be the commitment. But it feels like we did not achieve the target we had here.”

Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi admitted he was content with a draw that left them four points above Blackpool in the final relegation place.

Lamouchi said: “To be honest I would have settled before the game for a point.

“Even though we played so well in the second half we came back for the first time, the first draw for me here.

“It’s an important point for us, especially against a good team. They are playing for a different target, probably the play-off, but we never gave up and that is a positive.”

Kaba’s equaliser was his third goal since his deadline-day move from Danish club Midtjylland in January.

Lamouchi said: “He’s doing well, he’s scoring important goals for us and he’s doing his job.

“The plan I wanted was to disturb West Brom, but they changed the system. We didn’t do well in the first half, that’s why I changed in the break.”

