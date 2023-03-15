Vincent Kompany challenges goal hero Nathan Tella to become Premier League star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Vincent Kompany challenges goal hero Nathan Tella to become Premier League star

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 11.02pm
Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick at Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)
Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick at Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)

Vincent Kompany challenged Nathan Tella to become a Premier League player after his hat-trick strengthened Burnley’s position at the top of the Championship table following a 3-1 win at Hull.

The Clarets are now 13 points clear of second-placed Sheffield United with just nine league games remaining.

But 23-year-old Tella, on loan from Southampton, stole the show with a fifth goal in two games and a second hat-trick of the campaign.

Kompany said: “That’s what it (scoring goals) does for you.

“For this season, his level is Championship and now he’s got to aim for the Premier League.

“His career has now started. He can now look back and say that he can do it at this level. And when you score goals like he does, you always give yourself a chance.

“When you have a full season of playing competitively, that’s what it does for you.

“This has been the right step for him and us. I hope he’s looking forward to the next nine games to see how high the bar he can set for himself.

“He puts in the effort and he gets the goals.”

Burnley might not have been at their fluent best as Hull offered stout resistance – not least in the first half.

But once Tella opened the scoring after 43 minutes with a fine solo strike, an away win rarely looked in any doubt.

The hosts still offered plenty after the restart, but Burnley extended their lead after 59 minutes when Tella finished off Ian Maatsen’s wicked cross with a cute half-volley.

Tella’s hat-trick was gifted when Jacob Greaves gave the ball away across the face of goal after 73 minutes.

Ozan Tufan then battered home a consolation with the last kick of the game.

Kompany said: “It’s really difficult to maintain consistency across the season, but, for us, it’s been really important to set our targets.

“We are thinking more about a cycle. We’ve got a three or four-year period together. Can we continue that and keep improving the club? That’s the aim.

“It was a difficult game, in many aspects. We had to work really hard for it. In the end, we created really good chances and it’s probably normal that we scored goals as we have been doing it consistently.

“I can be pleased with the performance. I think the team knows that they’ve got to use these opportunities to get better. The more games, the more lessons we learn.

“You’ve got to be really happy with the result.”

Hull manager Liam Rosenior admitted that Burnley have set a Championship precedent to which his side should aspire.

He said: “Burnley are the benchmark for us. They are one of the best teams I’ve seen at this level in the last 10 years, if not the best.

“That is a team that play football the right way. That’s the level I definitely want to aspire to for this club.

“They have a player in Nathan Tella who is outstanding – three shots and three goals – but we’ll get better for this game.

“We’ll make mistakes, but I’m hoping the fans see what we are trying to do.”

Rosenior added: “There were so many positives and so many good individual performances.

“But we gave away some soft goals and against the best teams, you have to be 10 out of 10 in both boxes and we didn’t do that.

“We dominated the first 15 minutes in the second half, but it was gutting to give away the goals the way that we did.

“I’m trying to create a process and a style here and the players have bought into that.

“We are going to improve and get better – I’ve no doubt about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
2
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
5
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
6
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
14
7
Mirza & Co
Plans approved to convert Dundee newsagent into residential property
4
8
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
9
Officers descended on Rosebank Street in the Hilltown area of Dundee on Tuesday morning. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee police raid uncovers cocaine worth nearly £1,000
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Four houses evacuated as firefighters battle Dundee blaze

More from The Courier

Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
The Apprentice interrogator Mike Soutar shares top tips for show hopefuls
Paul Durrant, the founder and CEO of the UK Games Fund.
Support for video games industry in Budget welcomed by Dundee group
Aberfeldy sewage
Urgent repairs planned in Aberfeldy as raw sewage spills on street
Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick at Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy baker and warehouse rumble
Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Andy Kirk has thrown down the gauntlet to his Brechin players. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk urges his players to thrive under pressure of Highland…
The top American medic has never forgotten his time in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Dr Michael Gordon: How top American medic was influenced by early years in Dundee
Angus Gunn. Image: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header - and the pressure…
A swimmer in the Olympia before it closed in October 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Could swimming provision in Dundee improve following UK budget announcement?
2
Ireland and Mack Hansen illustrated that while Scotland have come far, they've a long way to go.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Now championship has gone, Italy game should Scotland's fifth World…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented