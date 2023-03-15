Blackburn ‘kept on believing’ as they responded to setback to beat Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blackburn ‘kept on believing’ as they responded to setback to beat Reading

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 11.10pm
Blackburn celebrate Ryan Hedges’ winner (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Blackburn celebrate Ryan Hedges' winner (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Jon Dahl Tomasson was proud that promotion-chasing Blackburn did not panic after Reading’s equaliser as Rovers secured a 2-1 win in the Championship.

Ben Brereton Diaz’s superb finish gave the hosts a second-minute lead and they threatened to run riot but were denied by a combination of the woodwork and Joe Lumley saves.

They were punished for not finding that second as Cesare Casadei’s first senior goal in the 68th minute brought the Royals level.

But just as it looked like Blackburn could drop points, Ryan Hedges coolly slotted in an 82nd-minute winner before Reading’s Mamadou Loum saw red for an apparent headbutt on Sam Gallagher.

Rovers moved up to fifth after their fifth win in their last six, and Tomasson was delighted with his team’s spirit after conceding the equaliser.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the win. At this stage of the league, every win feels more important.

“(It was) great to bounce back after our game against Stoke.

“The first goal was excellent. Great football, great transition moment and a great finish.

“We probably should have scored a couple more goals in the first half with those chances, even if I thought we played too slow in the first half. I was not happy with the speed of the game.

“You know you can always concede a goal when you’re only 1-0 up and we conceded a goal.

“When we conceded the goal, the boys kept on believing, the crowd was behind the team and a great effort from the lads in that way.

“They showed great spirit and togetherness, and great football with all those moments we had. We probably could have won it 6-1 today.”

The Royals stayed 16th and although they have scored their first away goal of 2023, they have lost their last six on the road.

And boss Paul Ince was frustrated at the “stupid” Loum dismissal.

He said: “I thought the lads were really good but disappointed with Mama.

“He played really well, he was outstanding and we looked a better team with him in it.

“He’s a natural six so to have him back and playing the way that he was at the start of the season, I’m thinking great. But then to do that stupidity, he let himself down.

“It kills you because we’re at the business part of the season and now we’re going to lose him for three matches, which is, for me, selfish.

“And I love Mama, but you just can’t do that. There’s no getting away from it, it was a red card and in the 85th minute, you can’t be doing that.

“He’s let everyone down and he knows that. I’ve been in situations when I’ve let people down and you know it but it affects the team.

“But overall, a very good performance.”

