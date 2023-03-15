A very hard evening – David Wagner laments Norwich’s draw with Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A very hard evening – David Wagner laments Norwich’s draw with Huddersfield

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 11.22pm
David Wagner previously managed Huddersfield (Nigel French/PA)
David Wagner previously managed Huddersfield (Nigel French/PA)

David Wagner was left cursing “a very hard evening” after Norwich surrendered two points at struggling Huddersfield, had a player sent off and picked up a couple of injuries.

The Canaries led at the break after Gabriel Sara’s third goal in four games but Ben Gibson and Adam Idah had both exited the action by half-time.

After the break, an unfortunate own goal by skipper Grant Hanley earned the hosts a 1-1 draw and Sara’s fellow Brazilian Marquinhos, recruited on loan from Arsenal, then picked up a three-match ban in stoppage time when he allegedly elbowed Josh Ruffels.

A frustrated Wagner felt the team contributed to their own downfall by surrendering possession in their own half before Martyn Waghorn’s lob hit an upright and bounced back over the line off a helpless Hanley.

Former Huddersfield boss Wagner said: “The result was disappointing.

“The first half was OK and we deserved to take the lead. We played in the right spaces and had three good chances with Kenny McLean missing the target with two of them.

“We then had problems with the two injuries, which minimised the subs we could make later in the game and we could not find our rhythm in the second half.

“We went on to concede a sloppy goal and, before then, there had been nothing in the game from Huddersfield, but we were unable to react and it turned out to be a very hard evening with the two injuries and red card.

“That means we will have to find solutions now against Stoke on Saturday and we will need to call up under-21 players.”

On Marquinhos’ red card, Wagner added: “I couldn’t tell from the video because it was from a wide angle.”

There was no doubt in Neil Warnock’s mind, though, with the Huddersfield boss insisting: “I thought it was a red card as soon as I saw it, but it was nice to see a bit of blood.”

The point lifted the Terriers off the foot of the Championship table and Warnock declared that the players must now show the same commitment levels in their remaining contests.

“I thought it was a good game and I enjoyed it,” he enthused.

“We’re a young team, so it’s no surprise when we make mistakes and, in the first half, I was disappointed that we were making interceptions and then panicking with the ball because we’re better than that.

“But the lads gave everything in the second half and the fans got behind them. The players have got to maintain that now.

“We’ve got nine games to go and they’ll come no tougher than our next three against Millwall, Middlesbrough and Watford. I must be an idiot for coming here with that run of fixtures, but we need to give them all a game and get the crowd clapping.

“They were happy tonight because they saw the team putting tackles in and the game is all about commitment.”

