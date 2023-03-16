Lizzie Deignan fears ‘huge loss’ of Women’s Tour as funding issues threaten race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lizzie Deignan fears ‘huge loss’ of Women’s Tour as funding issues threaten race

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 8.02am
Lizzie Deignan celebrates her second Women’s Tour victory in 2019 (Simon Cooper/PA)
Lizzie Deignan celebrates her second Women’s Tour victory in 2019 (Simon Cooper/PA)

Two-time Women’s Tour champion Lizzie Deignan has warned the race will leave a huge hole in the WorldTour calendar if it does not go ahead in June.

Organisers Sweetspot last week said they must find new partners to fill a £500,000 funding shortfall in order to stage a race which has established a strong reputation at home and abroad.

Former world champion Deignan told the PA news agency: “The way the race is run is extremely professional and it’s probably been the most professional race we’ve had on the calendar.

2016 Women’s Tour of Britain – Stage Five – Northampton to Kettering
Lizzie Deignan also took the Women’s Tour title back in 2016 (Rui Vieira/PA)

“It will be a huge loss in terms of the opportunity for British teams to have a stage like that to race on, but also internationally it’s a really important race because June doesn’t have many stage races so it’s brilliant preparation ahead of the national championships and the Tour de France.”

Deignan, who will return to racing in May after having her second child, is aiming to hit peak form in time for a race which, if it does go ahead, will feature a Queen stage in her native Yorkshire.

“(The Women’s Tour) is what’s been in my mind during training rides,” she said. “If it goes, I need to rethink my whole calendar.”

Sweetspot’s appeal for new sponsorship came as they announced a route reduced from six days to five.

The last week has brought promising conversations with potential partners, and Sweetspot is also exploring some crowdfunding, but chief executive Hugh Roberts said nothing had materially changed.

“I would say it’s probably more likely than less likely (the race goes ahead) but it’s a very close call,” he said. “If we don’t get some good news by Easter we will be seriously doubting our ability to put together a race that makes sense for us.”

The three main costs are policing and accommodation, both around £50,000 per day, and TV production, which costs £175,000 for the week.

When car supplier Skoda exercised a break clause in their partnership deal before Christmas, it added another £60,000 to the sum that must be found.

The race also relies on local councils putting in money to host stages in their regions, an ever increasing challenge when budgets are being squeezed.

Doubt over the Women’s Tour comes in a year when Sweetspot was forced to cancel the Tour Series, its televised series of city centre criteriums, and in which British Cycling has also cut the number of rounds in the National Road Series.

Although Roberts said there were no questions over the viability of September’s Tour of Britain, the route is not yet finalised as discussions with local authorities continue over the details of three of the eight stages.

Building on the success of the past decade, Britain has more riders in the men’s and women’s WorldTour pelotons than ever before. But, with the loss of the Tour de Yorkshire, Britain has lost 26 per cent of its international races days since 2019, and there is a worrying picture for the domestic racing scene.

“At a time when the team environment is challenging around sponsorship and investment, it reduces opportunities for domestic riders to race in a full domestic series, that’s where the impact really is,” said Jonathan Day, British Cycling’s acting cycling delivery director.

“On a more positive note, down the pathway junior and youth level races are holding up, but the concern is where those riders progress to if we don’t start to turn it around.”

Sweetspot is developing plans for the Tour Series to return next year in a new format, taking this year’s hiatus as an opportunity to deliver a reboot focused on the UK’s biggest cities and borrowing ideas from cricket’s The Hundred.

The impact of a reduced calendar is felt by those teams and riders who see less opportunity to race on home roads.

But Ricci Pascoe, team principal of Cornwall-based squad Saint Piran, said he was trying to think positively about the future as he expands his operation ahead of launching a women’s team in 2024.

“For us personally it’s an exciting time,” he said. “We’re investing in our team, investing in people, and looking for a change in the sport. Of course I’m concerned about the domestic scene but we have to be part of the solution rather than moan about the problem.”

