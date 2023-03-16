Stuart Kettlewell: Liam Kelly would acquit himself well as Scotland number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuart Kettlewell: Liam Kelly would acquit himself well as Scotland number one

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 10.28am
Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly is in the fight for the Scotland goalkeeper jersey (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly is in the fight for the Scotland goalkeeper jersey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has no doubts Liam Kelly would rise to the challenge of being Scotland number one.

Kelly will battle it out with fellow uncapped goalkeepers Zander Clark and Angus Gunn after Steve Clarke declared there was “all to play for” in the race to replace the injured Craig Gordon.

Kettlewell is sure his 27-year-old captain would be a safe pair of hands for Scotland when they begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Cyprus and Spain later this month.

“I’d have absolutely no doubt that he would acquit himself really, really well,” he said.

“I didn’t know Liam particularly well at all before coming to the football club but everything I have seen of him in terms of his performance, how he handles himself as a captain, and as a professional, is first class.

“I think he would be the type of lad that would relish that opportunity.

“It’s an interesting situation because I don’t think any of us know who will get that number-one spot.

“We have a guy here who is a massive influence that I’m sure would rise to that challenge.”

Kelly has the chance to further his case when Motherwell host Rangers in a televised cinch Premiership encounter on Saturday.

Motherwell have taken 10 points from four matches under Kettlewell but the manager knows they will have to adapt their tactics and mentality.

Kettlewell, who has some unnamed fitness concerns, said: “Potentially, what we have to choose from and the players that we have to select, I can see there being a slight change in approach.

“But it doesn’t mean we can’t be positive when we have possession of the ball.

“I always think when you play against the big two, there has to be a real mental toughness because you know at times they can have long periods on the ball.

“If you start to feel sorry for yourself and start to switch off, that’s when bad things can happen to you.

“That’s been a real clear message this week, to actually enjoy spells when you don’t have the ball because I think that can make you, one, difficult to play against, but also makes you maximise the opportunities you get when you’ve got the ball.”

