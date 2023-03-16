Wales make six changes for Six Nations clash against France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales make six changes for Six Nations clash against France

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 11.34am Updated: March 16 2023, 11.56am
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has selected his side to face Six Nations opponents France (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made six changes to his team for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against France in Paris.

Louis Rees-Zammit replaces full-back Liam Williams, who suffered a shoulder injury during the 29-17 victory over Italy last weekend, while there are also starts for centres George North and Nick Tompkins, plus fly-half Dan Biggar, lock Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Aaron Wainwright.

North and Tompkins are preferred to Wales’ inexperienced combnation of Mason Grady and Joe Hawkins, with Biggar replacing Owen Williams and Jones starting instead of Dafydd Jenkins. Wainwright takes over from Jac Morgan, who suffered an ankle injury in training.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau will win his 100th cap, joining fellow Welsh centurions Jones, North, Biggar, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones, Gareth Thomas and Martyn Williams.

Elsewhere, replacement prop Dillon Lewis is in line to win his 50th cap, with full-back Leigh Halfpenny also among those players providing bench cover.

It will be Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit’s third Wales start at full-back, having featured there twice during this season’s Autumn Nations Series.

Wales have lost their last four Tests against France, and Gatland has gone for an experienced look to his team, with North, Biggar and Jones having 375 caps between them.

Wales flanker Aaron Wainwright
Wales flanker Aaron Wainwright will make his first start of the Six Nations campaign when he lines up against France (Ashley Western/PA)

Dragons forward Wainwright, meanwhile, makes his first appearance of the Six Nations campaign as Wales take on a French team fresh from thrashing England 53-10 at Twickenham.

Gatland lavished praise on France following their demolition of England, which has underlined the size of Wales’ task.

“I think France last weekend put in probably one of the best performances seen in a long, long time,” he said.

“They are the number two team in the world, they bring a really physical approach to the way they play and they have tended to start well.

“We have got to go out there and start well, make sure we are in that arm-wrestle with them and give ourselves that opportunity.”

On Faletau reaching 100 caps, Gatland added: “Toby (Faletau) has been a fantastic servant for Welsh rugby. Even though he is reaching 100 caps he is still pretty quiet, but he is incredibly well respected by the players for what he has achieved.

“I remember in the early years he was just a constant and he became absolutely world-class in terms of his performances.

“There are a lot of things that people don’t see in terms of his ability to read the game – he will run support lines that people don’t see.

“Getting 100 caps is a great recognition for what he has achieved in the game.

“It is fantastic for him and his family and hopefully we can go out there and give him a really good performance and something for him to remember.”

