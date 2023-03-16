Lawrence Shankland among Hearts players who could return against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lawrence Shankland among Hearts players who could return against Aberdeen

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 2.28pm
Lawrence Shankland is set to return for Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lawrence Shankland is set to return for Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hopes to welcome back a host of key players – including top scorer Lawrence Shankland – for Saturday’s cinch Premiership trip to Aberdeeen.

Shankland, Robert Snodgrass, Stephen Humphrys, Alex Cochrane and Yutaro Oda have all missed recent matches through injury, but Neilson is optimistic that the first four named will be available for the high-stakes showdown at Pittodrie.

“We’ll hopefully have the majority of them back but we’ll see tomorrow,” Neilson said.

“It’s important to have as many of your key players available as possible. We’ve had a difficult run all season (with injuries) and in this wee period we’ve been losing a number of our attacking options, which makes it a bit more difficult.

“Lawrence has trained the last few days so if he gets through tomorrow, he should be ready. Robert and Alex are the same.”

Oda is set to remain on the sidelines, while Peter Haring, who has been out since October due to the effects of concussion, is closing in on a return.

“Peter’s in full training but it’s more realistic that he’ll be available for selection after the international break,” added Neilson, who also offered an update on Beni Baningime, who has been sidelined for a full year with an ACL.

“Beni’s getting closer but he’s still a couple of months away.

“If he makes a couple of games before the end of the season we’ll be delighted but that’s probably as close as he’ll get. If he’s not back until next season, fair enough. We’re not going to rush him.”

Hearts had goalkeeper Zander Clark included in the Scotland squad this week for the upcoming Euro 2023 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain but there was no place for Shankland, who has notched 21 goals this term.

“He’s one of the top scorers in the league but Steve (Clarke) will have his reasons,” said Neilson, reacting to his captain’s omission.

“He’s not played the last couple of games either so that’s potentially counted against him. He’s not made the squad but hopefully he can make the squad in the summer.

“Zander’s been outstanding for us. It’s no surprise that he’s in the squad. Hopefully can get some game time as well.”

Neilson is hoping his side can bounce back positively at Pittodrie this weekend after losing back-to-back games against Celtic in the league and Scottish Cup. Victory over the Dons could take Hearts eight points clear in third.

“We’re third in the league, five points clear,” he said.

“We weren’t happy with the last two results (against Celtic), but if you look at the bigger picture, if we finish third twice in a row it will be the first time we’ve done it since the early 2000s and we’ve had a European campaign (to contend with this season).

“We’re sitting in a very good position. Aberdeen, Hibs and a number of other teams have improved this season, as have we, and now it’s a fight to get that third position. If we win the game on Saturday, it puts us in a brilliant position.”

