Nnamdi Ofoborh gets ‘the best help possible’ with heart issue says Rangers boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nnamdi Ofoborh gets ‘the best help possible’ with heart issue says Rangers boss

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 3.06pm
Nnamdi Ofoborh has a heart issue (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nnamdi Ofoborh has a heart issue (Mike Egerton/PA)

Michael Beale revealed Nnamdi Ofoborh will see a third specialist in a bid to get to the bottom of a heart issue which halted his Rangers career before it began.

The 23-year-old midfielder’s condition was discovered after signing from Bournemouth two years ago and he has yet to make his debut.

Ofoborh this week posted three images of himself in hospital on his Instagram account, one of which was captioned: “Two years, two operations, hundreds of appointments” and another said: “Silent on the situation so I look like the bad guy, all the mistreatment of the last two years will come out.”

However, sympathetic boss Beale, who was assistant coach to Steven Gerrard when Ofoborh was signed, insisted that the player is “getting the best help possible” as he continues his search for answers.

“I don’t see how he can be commenting on the club,” said the Gers boss.

“It is a really personal matter. Since coming to Rangers he has never been able to train with the group or play with the group.

“He has been away to see the best cardiologists we could find. He has seen two different ones and we are now supporting him to see a third opinion.

“He has been away and seen the best people possible. He has been away and seen the specialist that dealt with Daley Blind and Christian Eriksen as well.

“It is fair to say those opinions have not always been perfect so he has managed to get back into light training but our advice from the specialist is just light training that anybody could do.

“I am close to him and I really feel for his situation, he is a young man who has had his whole life turned upside down in the last two years and he has found it really difficult with the feedback he has been getting.

“But he is away to see a third specialist and the club is supporting him on that.

“The club has been fantastic in the support for him the whole way through the two years. It is just a really difficult situation.

“Everything we could have done as a football club we have done.

“It is just really frustrating for Nnamdi that he can’t do as much as he would like but that’s us acting on the advice we have been given and sometimes that is difficult.”

Beale was speaking to the media for the first time since Monday’s Scottish Cup semi-final draw which paired Rangers with Celtic and cinch League One side Falkirk with Championship Inverness.

The Light Blues lost 2-1 to Celtic in the ViaPlay Cup final last month but the Gers boss is looking forward.

“It is going to be a good game,” said the former Rangers assistant coach, who revealed striker Alfredo Morelos stated that there was “no truth” in reports linking him with a move to Spanish side Sevilla.

“Obviously it guarantees three Rangers versus Celtic games before the end of the season. which is good for us as a squad moving forward.

“I am one of the more fortunate people in that game because that (last one) was my first defeat in quite a few.

“It wasn’t a nice one but there is three to go before now and the end of the season and we want to and need to show a better face – but before then there is a lot of football to be played.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
3
Kinglassie housing development approved
Green light for more than 200 new homes in Fife village
4
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
12
5
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
6
Aivita Garbacova inside her Pitalpin Court home. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum facing ‘sleepless nights’ after thief stole cash and smart watch from home
7
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
8
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
9
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Farah Al-Nuaimi. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 16/03/2023
Dundee woman who tried to set fire to husband dodges jail

More from The Courier

Patsy Reid and Alice Allen are among the hot tickets at this weekend's event.
Niel Gow Festival in full swing this weekend
The Filthy Tongues are set to play their latest album in Dunfermline.
Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues head to Dunfermline
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
Ruari Patterson outside Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie paedophile told his behaviour was 'harmful' as he is sentenced for indecent image…
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
Councillor Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations
Gordon Heron
Angus crook stole train luggage weeks after jail warning for identical theft
Prime Minister Tony Blair gets an earful from Dundee University students at an anti-war protest outside the Bonar Hall in March 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb scare, marches and Tony Blair no-show - when Dundee protested against Iraq war
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
EXCLUSIVE: Refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS waiting…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented