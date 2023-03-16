David Martindale prepared for Livingston captain Nicky Devlin’s summer exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Martindale prepared for Livingston captain Nicky Devlin’s summer exit

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 3.20pm
Livingston manager David Martindale getting ready for Nicky Devlin departure (Robert Perry/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale getting ready for Nicky Devlin departure (Robert Perry/PA)

David Martindale is not confusing desire with reality as he braces himself for the departure of captain Nicky Devlin.

The 29-year-old full-back, who signed from Walsall in 2019, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Ross County on Saturday, Devlin said: “The manager understands the situation I am in, and my family life. There are no doors being closed anywhere but, I am almost kind of letting it play out.”

Martindale, however, is seemingly resigned to losing a key player from his squad.

He said: “Nicky has been here four years, he is captain and he has been incredible.

“And you know what? Good luck to him. That’s why players come to the club. I have huge admiration, huge respect for Nicky.

“I would love Nicky to sign (a new deal) but I am actively looking for a right-back and I have been since January.

“He is not resigned to leaving but we have to be realistic, there is a huge chance that Nicky won’t be at the club next season.

“Jamie Brandon came in during the summer to compete with Nicky so I have a capable right-back in the building at the moment but my recruitment never stops.

“I would love to keep him at the club but I am realistic to know that I can’t keep him at the club.

“He needs to go and try to get better finances for him and his family so I am more than happy.

“I understand the rationale behind it and if I am being brutally honest I agree with the rationale behind it. I am disappointed he is leaving but I totally understand.

“He is doing the right thing for him and his family so he will go with a big pat on the back and a big handshake and I wish him nothing but success because he has been phenomenal for me.”

