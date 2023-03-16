Antonio Conte coy over future but not expecting to be sacked by Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Antonio Conte coy over future but not expecting to be sacked by Tottenham

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 4.02pm
Antonio Conte does not expect Tottenham to sack him before the end of the season (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte does not expect Tottenham to sack him before the end of the season (John Walton/PA)

Antonio Conte has remained coy over his future but admitted he does not expect Tottenham to sack him before the end of the season.

The 53-year-old is expected to leave Spurs when his contract expires in the summer with no talks over extending his terms into a third season.

A poor start to March saw Tottenham exit the FA Cup and Champions League to increase the pressure on Conte, who joked after a goalless draw with AC Milan that he could be sacked.

But, speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Southampton, the Italian said: “This was a provocation, you understand? About my future.

“A provocation, a joke, ‘una battuta’. When you tell something, to joke.

“You asked me about the future and I said to you that you don’t know what happens, because maybe the club can sack me.

“But I repeat, I don’t think the club is thinking this. The club sees every day what me and my staff, we are doing for this club. It was only an answer about my future.

“I think there is not one club that can tell the manager you stay here until the end of the season. You know football is really strange.

“You don’t know what happens tomorrow, you understand? But I repeat, in my opinion we try in every moment to do everything, me and my staff, and I think the club appreciates this.

“Because if you continue to ask me if I sign a new contract, it means that maybe the club appreciates what we are doing, the work that we doing, in this one-year-and-a-half.”

Speculation continues over Conte’s potential successor, whether it be before the end of the season or in the summer, despite Spurs getting their Premier League campaign back on track with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

“I think we have to accept every type of situation,” the former Chelsea boss insisted on reports of his replacement.

“The most important thing to know is you’re working very hard every day to improve the club you’re working for.

“For a manager, this is important and to know you’re giving not 100 per cent but much more to improve the club that believe in yourself.”

Conte has recently trodden the path of another former Premier League title winner in Arsene Wenger, who once claimed finishing in the top four was the equivalent of a trophy for Arsenal during a tough period for the club.

The Spurs boss again stated the difficulty in qualifying for the Champions League.

“I think in every season to finish in the top four means you had a good season,” Conte added.

“For sure to finish in the top four I think is a really, really good achievement for every club in the Premier League.

“You can see the table, you can see there are important teams, teams that in the past won trophies, important trophies and now they’re struggling for a place in Champions League.

“I think this race will be really difficult this season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
3
Kinglassie housing development approved
Green light for more than 200 new homes in Fife village
4
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
12
5
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
6
Aivita Garbacova inside her Pitalpin Court home. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum facing ‘sleepless nights’ after thief stole cash and smart watch from home
7
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
8
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
9
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Farah Al-Nuaimi. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 16/03/2023
Dundee woman who tried to set fire to husband dodges jail

More from The Courier

Patsy Reid and Alice Allen are among the hot tickets at this weekend's event.
Niel Gow Festival in full swing this weekend
The Filthy Tongues are set to play their latest album in Dunfermline.
Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues head to Dunfermline
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
Ruari Patterson outside Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie paedophile told his behaviour was 'harmful' as he is sentenced for indecent image…
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
Gordon Heron
Angus crook stole train luggage weeks after jail warning for identical theft
Councillor Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations
Prime Minister Tony Blair gets an earful from Dundee University students at an anti-war protest outside the Bonar Hall in March 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb scare, marches and Tony Blair no-show - when Dundee protested against Iraq war
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
EXCLUSIVE: Refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS waiting…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented