He truly deserves it – Thomas Frank delighted with Ivan Toney’s England call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

He truly deserves it – Thomas Frank delighted with Ivan Toney’s England call-up

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 4.51pm
Thomas Frank talked up Ivan Toney (Nigel French/PA)
Thomas Frank talked up Ivan Toney (Nigel French/PA)

Thomas Frank is proud of Brentford top scorer Ivan Toney and believes the striker deserves his place in the England squad.

Toney is in Gareth Southgate’s group for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this month after scoring 17 goals this season.

“(I am) very proud and pleased and happy especially on behalf of Ivan,” Brentford boss Frank said.

“I think he truly deserves it and I said to him in front of all the players this morning how pleased we are as a club, how happy we are and how well deserved it is.

“I want to give more credit to him, I want to give more credit to his closest family and friends because I think they have been the biggest support network.”

Frank acknowledged Toney’s laser focus and mentality despite facing online racist abuse and finding himself in hot water after breaching the Football Association’s gambling rules.

“He’s got that laser focus and top ability which I think is a top ability to have as a sportsman or elite sportsman to focus on what is the most important thing, the training,” Frank said.

“I don’t know many people or players with his mentality with a lot of things going on and the ability to focus.”

A win against Leicester at home on Saturday would see Brentford inflict a fifth straight Premier League defeat on Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Frank understands the challenge the match poses with a win potentially lifting Brentford into sixth place.

He said: “It’s a reminder to me that sometimes it just doesn’t work completely for whatever reason (Leicester’s position), and I don’t know how you avoid it.

“Leicester as a football club and Brendan Rodgers as a coach has done fantastic and I think Leicester have some fantastic players.”

Frank credited Leicester’s attacking threat despite the Foxes scoring just one goal in their last four league outings.

“(James) Maddison, (Harvey) Barnes, (Kelechi) Iheanacho, Tete I think is coming in. (Nampalys) Mendy, (Kiernan) Dewsbury-Hall in the midfield, I think it’s a strong team. A very very strong offensive team,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
3
Kinglassie housing development approved
Green light for more than 200 new homes in Fife village
4
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
12
5
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
6
Aivita Garbacova inside her Pitalpin Court home. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum facing ‘sleepless nights’ after thief stole cash and smart watch from home
7
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
8
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
9
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Farah Al-Nuaimi. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 16/03/2023
Dundee woman who tried to set fire to husband dodges jail

More from The Courier

Patsy Reid and Alice Allen are among the hot tickets at this weekend's event.
Niel Gow Festival in full swing this weekend
The Filthy Tongues are set to play their latest album in Dunfermline.
Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues head to Dunfermline
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
Ruari Patterson outside Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie paedophile told his behaviour was 'harmful' as he is sentenced for indecent image…
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
Gordon Heron
Angus crook stole train luggage weeks after jail warning for identical theft
Councillor Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations
Prime Minister Tony Blair gets an earful from Dundee University students at an anti-war protest outside the Bonar Hall in March 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb scare, marches and Tony Blair no-show - when Dundee protested against Iraq war
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
EXCLUSIVE: Refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS waiting…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented