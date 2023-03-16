Virgil van Dijk demands ‘quality’ summer imports as Liverpool look to rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Virgil van Dijk demands ‘quality’ summer imports as Liverpool look to rebuild

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 5.02pm
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk wants the squad to be reinforced in the summer (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk wants the squad to be reinforced in the summer (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Virgil van Dijk acknowledges Liverpool will need quality reinforcements to arrive in the summer as the rebuild of manager Jurgen Klopp’s formerly great team continues.

There is no shame in suffering a Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid, their recent European nemeses, but the manner in which they surrendered over two legs – a 5-2 defeat at home followed by a 1-0 loss in the Bernabeu – without much of a fight was concerning for a side with such a good pedigree.

Half-a-dozen players’ contracts are coming to an end in the summer and, while the rejuvenation of the forward line has already started with the acquisitions of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo in the last 10 months, there is significant work to do elsewhere.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, left
Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, left, remains a top priority for Liverpool (Martin Meissner/AP)

Midfield is in desperate need of an overhaul – Borussia Dortmund’s England international Jude Bellingham remains their top priority – while defence is also likely to require attention either in the coming window or the next.

“Obviously players are going to leave. That’s obviously been announced so we have to, if we want to be where we have been the last five years, we need quality imports, especially with those players leaving,” said defender Van Dijk.

“I think that’s quite obvious but everyone knows that’s going to be very difficult.

“It is going to be very difficult to find the right players but the club has to do their job in this case.

“We still have a lot of games to play for us and we want to be in the Champions League. I think that will also help to attract the best players in the world. Not all the time but it will definitely help.”

Liverpool, however, will have to wait to erase the disappointment of their European exit.

The international break, having been knocked out of the FA Cup, means they will not play again until next month when they make the trip to long-term Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Compressed in the space of a few days they must also go to Chelsea before hosting leaders Arsenal.

“It’s going to be very defining and that’s something we all know,” said Van Dijk of the forthcoming fixtures.

“It’s been a season that we can’t find the consistency that we have had for the last few years but the only way to get it back is to get it back with each and every game.

“It sounds very simple but it’s the most difficult part of football and the most difficult part of being a footballer is to stay consistent.

“We will give it absolutely everything because I want to play in the Champions League, we all want to play in the Champions League. The fans want to play in the Champions League.

“We are the players on the pitch, we have to perform and we have to show it but we need also our fans.

“They have stuck with us in the good times and we need them probably even more in this time. We will fight and we will see good results also.”

