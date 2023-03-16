Julian Alvarez commits future to Manchester City with new deal until 2028

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

World Cup winner Julian Alvarez has signed a one-year extension with Manchester City, committing to the club until 2028.

The 23-year-old forward, who joined from River Plate, has scored 10 times in 33 appearances during his first season at the Etihad Stadium and also found the net four times for Argentina as they triumphed in Qatar in December.

His initial contract was due to expire at the end of the 2026/27 campaign but after a strong start to his City career, an additional 12 months have been added.

“This is a very proud moment for me and my family. For a club like City to put their faith in me like this is amazing,” he said.

“I have been really pleased with my first season here, but I have plenty more I can do. I know I can be better, and City offer me everything I need to fulfil my potential.

“I want to thank the manager, the coaches and everyone at City who works behind the scenes for everything they have done for me since I joined in the summer. I am now focused on getting better and helping City win trophies.”

Alvarez scored four times in Argentina’s triumphant World Cup campaign (Mike Egerton/PA)

Director of football Txiki Begiristain paid tribute to Alvarez for his attitude and development since moving to Manchester.

“He is the ideal blueprint for a young footballer and an inspiration to anyone looking to make their way in the game. He has shown already here in England that he has outstanding movement and natural goalscoring instincts,” said Begiristain.

“We saw at the World Cup what a special talent he is. To win that trophy at his age is amazing and we are all very proud of what he achieved. His progress so far has been really good, but we are now fully focused on developing his game even further and turning him into one of the best strikers in world football.”