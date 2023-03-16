Verstappen’s stomach bug and Murray in awe of Curry – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 16.

F1

Max Verstappen is feeling better as Saudi Arabian Grand Prix looms.

Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug. Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won't be on the track until Friday. See you in Jeddah! — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 16, 2023

Basketball

Andy Murray was in awe of Stephen Curry’s 50-point show for Golden State Warriors.

.@StephenCurry30 is pure box office 🍿🔥 one of favourite athletes to watch #NBA — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 16, 2023

Football

It was a big day for an Everton striker.

Arsenal hoped a former favourite enjoyed his 34th.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was reunited with his right-hand man.

Cricket

Sam Billings was baffled.

Why was Ousmane Dembele at Sunderland? 😂🤷🏼‍♂️ — Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 16, 2023

Rugby Union

It was a special day, too, for George Ford.