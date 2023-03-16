Steve Cooper believes Jonjo Shelvey is crucial for Forest in relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cooper believes Jonjo Shelvey is crucial for Forest in relegation battle

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 10.34pm
Jonjo Shelvey joined Forest in January (Nick Potts/PA)
Jonjo Shelvey joined Forest in January (Nick Potts/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper hopes Jonjo Shelvey can play a key role in helping secure Premier League survival.

The midfielder was a January deadline-day signing from Newcastle and will have a reunion with his former club on Friday night.

The 31-year-old has taken his time to get going at the City Ground, having made five appearances so far, but Cooper expects him to be important between now and the end of the season.

“We knew that when we signed Jonjo, the player that we were getting and maybe where else he could have gone as well,” Cooper said.

“So we’re looking forward with him, he’s settled in well. He’s probably a little bit feeling like all of us, really eager to get this whole thing together in terms of performances.

“But he’s shown good commitment to how we want to be and I have no doubt that the contribution over the run in will be a positive one.”

Forest welcome Newcastle to the City Ground without a win in their last five, which has seen their cushion above the drop zone cut to just two points.

There are plenty of teams below them in the table and Cooper says they have to take heart from that.

“It has been tight for a while and everyone wants to stay above that horrible dotted line,” Cooper added.

“We’ve been in a place where the gap is bigger than what it is at the moment, but we’ve never been away from it totally where it’s not even a talking point.

“We’ve never thought like that. You’re always a result or two away from it looking more positive or more negative.

“We’re just in the same situation where we’ve been for a while. With teams from 12th to bottom in it, we’ve got to do our best to be as high as we can in that group.

“At the moment there’s a handful of teams below us and I think we should take confidence from that and reassurance.

“We’re having to do something no-one has ever done before, in terms of putting the squad together and the amount of signings.

“While we’re going through this unique situation we’re in a place where we’ve shown that we can be in a fairly positive league position and that should give us confidence to keep going.”

