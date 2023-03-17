Harry Kane backed to shut out transfer talk and keep Tottenham on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Kane backed to shut out transfer talk and keep Tottenham on track

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 9.03am
Harry Kane was unable to stop Tottenham exiting the FA Cup and Champions League this month (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane was unable to stop Tottenham exiting the FA Cup and Champions League this month (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane will head to a happy hunting ground on Saturday eager to ignore the uncertainty over his future and keep Tottenham on course for a top-four finish.

Spurs travel to Southampton with the aim of ending a difficult month on a high after recent FA Cup and Champions League exits consigned the club to a 15th trophyless season.

Toothless displays against Sheffield United and AC Milan have exacerbated the concern over Kane’s future with his current terms set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Discussions regarding a new contract for the England captain, who has scored in six of his last seven visits to St Mary’s, are yet to get under way and no plans are in place for that to change during the forthcoming international break, the PA news agency understands.

With a lack of clarity over Antonio Conte’s future or what European competition Spurs will play in next season, the current focus is on trying to finish this campaign strongly, but Kane remains not for sale.

“For sure, the club wants to involve Harry Kane for the rest of his career in my opinion,” Conte said.

“Because when you have this type of player, a world-class striker like him, for sure you want him to stay here for the rest of his career.

“But then you know football, you know football. Sometimes it’s unpredictable but I think it’s not in my task to make a decision. This is a decision for the club and for Harry.”

Kane endured a summer of speculation in 2021 – either side of starring in the Euros for England – but saw a proposed move to Manchester City fail and has since become Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer.

With Conte expected to depart at the end of the season, the forward must decide whether to stick around for another new regime or seek an exit in an attempt to win silverware.

It was a similar scenario for Kane’s idol Teddy Sheringham, who did leave Spurs in 1997 and went on to enjoy a trophy-laden spell at Manchester United.

Sheringham told the PA news agency: “Tottenham need to keep him but other clubs need to buy him if they want to go on to bigger and better things.

“It is a decision Harry has to make. I am sure it will come up between now and the end of the season and he has to think what he wants to do himself.”

Kane will aim to move closer to Alan Shearer’s record Premier League goal tally against relegation-threatened Southampton and yet this is a fixture few expected to happen on Saturday.

When Spurs were drawn away to Sheffield United in the FA Cup fifth round and Saints got a home tie against fourth-tier Grimsby, at least one of the Premier League sides were backed to be in cup action across this weekend.

Instead both now focus on just the league and Sheringham, speaking at the London Football Awards on Monday, where Son Heung-min’s goal of the season accolade was Tottenham’s solitary prize, feels defeat at Bramall Lane proved the catalyst for a disastrous period in Spurs’ season.

Sheringham added: “It was always going to be a tough game to bounce back on Saturday (against Nottingham Forest) after the 10 days they’ve had.

“It started going out at Sheffield United in the FA Cup. He (Conte) put himself under pressure with the team he played and the way they played in that game, it started the disappointment.

“If he had these two weeks again, I think he would have gone all out to win that FA Cup game.”

