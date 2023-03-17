Javi Gracia keeping calm but admits he is suffering inside amid relegation scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Javi Gracia keeping calm but admits he is suffering inside amid relegation scrap

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 10.30am
Javi Gracia will take charge of his fourth Premier League game for Leeds on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)
Javi Gracia will take charge of his fourth Premier League game for Leeds on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)

Leeds head coach Javi Gracia has admitted he will “suffer a lot” during the club’s Premier League relegation battle.

Gracia was appointed last month to retain Leeds’ top-flight status after they had sacked Jesse Marsch and they have since slipped into the bottom three.

Gracia, who guided Watford to Premier League safety after taking charge there in similar circumstances in 2018, was considered a safe pair of hands.

His calm demeanour contrasts sharply with his more animated predecessor, but the 52-year-old Spaniard said: “I feel the stress inside and it’s the best way, the best thing I can do.

“The best way I can try and help my players is to try to give them confidence and give them the calm they need to play the best way.

“I won’t help them if I’m stressed or shouting a lot. I think it’s not my way.

“For sure, inside I suffer a lot, but I try to give my players what they need.

“In this moment, they need confidence and support because they are showing me every day their quality and commitment.”

Leeds dug deep in last week’s 2-2 home draw against Brighton, twice hitting back to salvage a valuable point, and play at relegation rivals Wolves on Saturday.

Gracia, who has collected four points from his first three league games in charge, currently lives in a hotel and is fully immersed in the survival battle.

“I don’t relax,” he said. “I live stressed! I don’t have time out of football.

“I live in the training ground, 12 hours here and the rest is for having dinner, to rest at the hotel. There’s no time for other things.

“I watch the games, the Premier League for example, both (Wednesday night’s) games and at night, I sleep. I speak with my family on the phone, that’s all.”

Just five points separate the bottom nine clubs and Gracia is prepared for the relegation fight to go down to the wire.

“We know it will be in a similar way until the end,” he added. “We have to be ready and focused in every game – trying to give our best. I’m sure we will be fighting until the end.

“When I came here three weeks ago, I knew the objective was to remain in the Premier League and I’m sure we can do that.”

Leeds will be without USA midfielder Tyler Adams (hamstring) at Molineux, but skipper Liam Cooper is in contention after knee and muscle injuries.

