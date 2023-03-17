Rio Dyer feels week in the sun has lifted Wales’ morale ahead of France clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rio Dyer feels week in the sun has lifted Wales’ morale ahead of France clash

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 11.04am
Wales wing Rio Dyer has made a mark in Test rugby (David Davies/PA)
Wales wing Rio Dyer has made a mark in Test rugby (David Davies/PA)

Rio Dyer believes that a week in the sun has helped boost Wales’ morale ahead of their Guinness Six Nations finale against France.

Wales flew to Nice following victory over Italy in Rome last weekend, where they fine-tuned their preparations to face Les Bleus on Saturday.

A difficult Six Nations campaign – three defeats and one win – also saw the threat of a players’ strike as off-field issues dominated.

Although a strike was averted ahead of Wales’ appointment with England, the whole saga still left its mark.

“There has been a lot of pressure back in Wales, and for the whole of Welsh rugby it has been a difficult challenge,” Wales wing Dyer said.

“But we have been out in a different place in the sun, not the snow and rain, and that has brought the morale of the boys up a bit.

“It is a big part of what we are trying to do and what we took to Rome especially, trying to enjoy the rugby in the little moments.

“I play rugby to enjoy it, that’s the main thing. Going out there and leaving all the negativity aside.

“There is rugby negativity everywhere, so try and shut that off as much as you can and just try to focus on what you are here to do and enjoy it as much as you can.”

Dyer is still in the early stages of his Test career, but tries against New Zealand, Australia and Italy have given him a strong 50 per cent strike-rate.

The 23-year-old is among several newcomers to impress during the last year or so, and a strong performance in Paris would undoubtedly strengthen his World Cup selection claims.

Rio Dyer
Rio Dyer scores a try for Wales against Italy (David Davies/PA)

“Some of the players you are coming up against have got 50-plus caps,” Dyer added.

“You realise the difference between that and someone who is obviously just starting, and that you can be exposed.

“You can’t really switch off at all, and if you give that 10 per cent less you are going to be punished for it. That is the main thing I’ve taken from it.

“Mistakes are going to be made, but it is about what you do after those mistakes are made.

“I am here to try and push my game as far as I can go, and if the mistakes happen then it is my responsibility to put it right.

“Counter-attacking rugby probably favours what I like to do. Going forward into the World Cup, if we can get that nailed on then I think we can cause real damage.”

