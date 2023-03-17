Emma Raducanu not part of Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu not part of Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals team

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 11.31am Updated: March 17 2023, 11.33am
Emma Raducanu will not feature in Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup tie against France (PA Wire)
Emma Raducanu will not feature in Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals qualifying tie against France next month.

Captain Anne Keothavong has named the same team which reached the semi-finals in September and said former US Open champion Raducanu was “unavailable” for the tie in Coventry from April 14-15.

Raducanu said after her opening victory in Indian Wells that she did not even know when the tie was, a comment which did not appear to go down well with Keothavong.

The former British number one responded to one report of the comment with a thinking face emoji on social media. She then separately posted, seemingly in reference to that: “My communication skills are generally good in case anyone was wondering.”

Explaining her decision to keep faith with Harriet Dart, Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Keothavong said: “I’m pleased to name the same team as the one we had four months ago in Glasgow where we gelled so well, and the team spirit was electric.

“There were some memorable performances across the week to help us reach the semi-finals.

“Harriet showed us what she’s capable of by beating the likes of (Paula) Badosa and (Ajla) Tomljanovic.

Harriet Dart
Great Britain’s Harriet Dart celebrates after beating Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic during the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We saw Alicia and Olivia make their Cup debut, where they brought so much energy to the court and demonstrated how important doubles is. Katie and Heather have a proven track record in this competition and are enthusiastic as ever to be part of this team.

“While Emma is unavailable for this tie we look forward to seeing her back on the team in the near future.”

Raducanu, who missed November’s Finals in Glasgow due to a wrist injury, reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open this week before losing to world number one Iga Swiatek.

