Marsch and Hasenhuttl among top contenders to succeed Vieira at Crystal Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Marsch and Hasenhuttl among top contenders to succeed Vieira at Crystal Palace

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 11.32am
Jesse Marsch and Ralph Hasenhuttl are options for Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)
Jesse Marsch and Ralph Hasenhuttl are options for Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)

Relegation-battling Crystal Palace are in search of a new manager after Patrick Vieira was sacked following a run of 12 matches in all competitions without a victory.

Palace have spent nine straight weeks in 12th place in the Premier League despite that poor run of form, but clubs further down the table have gained ground and left the Eagles just three points clear of the drop zone.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at who may be in contention to replace the former Arsenal midfielder.

Roy Hodgson

Former Crystal Palace and England manager Roy Hodgson could return to Selhurst Park
Former Crystal Palace and England manager Roy Hodgson could return to Selhurst Park (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Former England boss Roy Hodgson spent four seasons in charge of Palace before retiring at the end of the 2020-21 season. Vieira’s predecessor did not stay away from football for long, and in January 2022 took the reins at Watford.

Hodgson once again insisted he was finished with the Premier League following that spell, but the 75-year-old might be coaxed into the idea of  serving as a temporary solution to see the Eagles through the relegation battle before a more permanent appointment is made this summer.

Jesse Marsch

Marsch parted ways with Leeds last month
Jesse Marsch parted ways with Leeds last month (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jesse Marsch has been out of a job since he was let go by Leeds early last month. Like Vieira, has experience managing in both the Premier League and MLS, and also guided RB Salzburg to an Austrian Bundesliga title in 2020.

That international background could appeal to compatriot and American co-owner John Textor, whose multi-club Eagle Football Holdings also includes stakes in Lyon, Botafogo and Molenbeek.

Lucien Favre

Former Borussia Dortmund manager is among the leading candidates
Former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre is among the leading candidates (John Walton/PA)

Swissman Lucien Favre’s second spell at Nice came to an abrupt end in January after less than seven months.

Still, his two years at the helm of Borussia Dortmund, an outfit known for nurturing young talents like Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, could also appeal to decision makers at Palace, a club increasingly relying on youthful talent like 21-year-old Michael Olise, 24-year-old Eberechi Eze and 19-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

Favre was the first coach in BVB history to go unbeaten in his first 15 league games in charge – he would have just 11 to turn things around at Palace.

Ralph Hasenhuttl

Former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is high on bookmakers' lists
Former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is high on bookmakers’ lists (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is among the favourites on a number of bookmakers’ lists to replace Vieira.

Though the Austrian was sacked by following an abysmal start to Southampton’s campaign this term, he is no stranger to a relegation battle, having guided Saints out of danger following his December 2018 appointment before he ensured their survival in every subsequent season.

He also has a background in nurturing young talent, something that could become even more important if 30-year-old talisman Wilfried Zaha signs elsewhere this summer.

Paddy McCarthy

Palace Under-21s manager Paddy McCarthy could take the reins
Palace Under-21s manager Paddy McCarthy could take the reins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Someone will at the very least need to sit in the manager’s chair when Palace travel to Vieira’s former club Arsenal on Sunday, and as it stands that man looks set to be under-21s manager Paddy McCarthy.

The former Eagles captain has guided the under-21s to fourth place in Premier League 2 Division 1, and would be a welcome familiar face – potentially even to see out the season while the club, unlikely to want to make a rash decision, determine their next steps.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
15
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
A grey Audi RS3 is among three vehicles stolen in two break ins. Image: Police Scotland.
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked
Winners of the Helen Farquhar Trophy from Julie Young Dancers for Scottish Country Dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perform in Perth: 21 pictures from this year's annual music extravaganza
Ed Balls, Elaine C Smith, Arabella Weir and Robert Peston will talk during the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson, Alan Peebles, Jason Dimmock
Political heavyweights and Scottish comedy stars to speak at Adam Smith tercentenary event
Retired senior partner of Carltons Solicitors, Dundee, David Reid.
Obituary: Dundee Bonnetmaker, solicitor David Reid, 85
Sheku Kanneh-Mason has a talent that is in a class of its own.
REVIEW: A cellist so talented it is simply outrageous
Picture shows; Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in When Darkness Falls, a chilling ghost story.
A chilling ghost story comes to Dundee Rep

Editor's Picks

Most Commented