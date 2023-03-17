Marsch and Hasenhuttl among top contenders to succeed Vieira at Crystal Palace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relegation-battling Crystal Palace are in search of a new manager after Patrick Vieira was sacked following a run of 12 matches in all competitions without a victory.

Palace have spent nine straight weeks in 12th place in the Premier League despite that poor run of form, but clubs further down the table have gained ground and left the Eagles just three points clear of the drop zone.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at who may be in contention to replace the former Arsenal midfielder.

Roy Hodgson

Former Crystal Palace and England manager Roy Hodgson could return to Selhurst Park (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Former England boss Roy Hodgson spent four seasons in charge of Palace before retiring at the end of the 2020-21 season. Vieira’s predecessor did not stay away from football for long, and in January 2022 took the reins at Watford.

Hodgson once again insisted he was finished with the Premier League following that spell, but the 75-year-old might be coaxed into the idea of serving as a temporary solution to see the Eagles through the relegation battle before a more permanent appointment is made this summer.

Jesse Marsch

Jesse Marsch parted ways with Leeds last month (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jesse Marsch has been out of a job since he was let go by Leeds early last month. Like Vieira, has experience managing in both the Premier League and MLS, and also guided RB Salzburg to an Austrian Bundesliga title in 2020.

That international background could appeal to compatriot and American co-owner John Textor, whose multi-club Eagle Football Holdings also includes stakes in Lyon, Botafogo and Molenbeek.

Lucien Favre

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre is among the leading candidates (John Walton/PA)

Swissman Lucien Favre’s second spell at Nice came to an abrupt end in January after less than seven months.

Still, his two years at the helm of Borussia Dortmund, an outfit known for nurturing young talents like Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, could also appeal to decision makers at Palace, a club increasingly relying on youthful talent like 21-year-old Michael Olise, 24-year-old Eberechi Eze and 19-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

Favre was the first coach in BVB history to go unbeaten in his first 15 league games in charge – he would have just 11 to turn things around at Palace.

Ralph Hasenhuttl

Former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is high on bookmakers’ lists (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is among the favourites on a number of bookmakers’ lists to replace Vieira.

Though the Austrian was sacked by following an abysmal start to Southampton’s campaign this term, he is no stranger to a relegation battle, having guided Saints out of danger following his December 2018 appointment before he ensured their survival in every subsequent season.

He also has a background in nurturing young talent, something that could become even more important if 30-year-old talisman Wilfried Zaha signs elsewhere this summer.

Paddy McCarthy

Palace Under-21s manager Paddy McCarthy could take the reins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Someone will at the very least need to sit in the manager’s chair when Palace travel to Vieira’s former club Arsenal on Sunday, and as it stands that man looks set to be under-21s manager Paddy McCarthy.

The former Eagles captain has guided the under-21s to fourth place in Premier League 2 Division 1, and would be a welcome familiar face – potentially even to see out the season while the club, unlikely to want to make a rash decision, determine their next steps.