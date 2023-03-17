Manchester City defender Rico Lewis receives maiden England Under-21s call-up By Press Association March 17 2023, 11.51am Manchester City’s Rico Lewis has received a maiden call-up to the England Under-21s squad (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Manchester City defender Rico Lewis has received a maiden England Under-21s call-up for two international friendly matches against France and Croatia. Jarrad Branthwaite has also been selected for the first time, having made 24 appearances for PSV Eindhoven this season – while on loan from Everton – scoring twice. Liverpool duo Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are also among those included. Lee Carsley has picked 26-man #YoungLions squad for March, as preparations continue for this summer's #U21EURO finals 🏴— England (@England) March 17, 2023 The Under-21s will come up against France on Saturday, March 25, and could meet Michael Olise, who could have represented England but elected to play for France. The Under-21s squad in full: Goalkeepers: Carl Rushworth, James Trafford, Anthony Patterson, Josh Griffiths. Defenders: Max Aarons, Ben Johnson, Rico Lewis, Jarrad Branthwaite, Levi Colwill, Charlie Cresswell, Djed Spence, Luke Thomas. Midfielders: Tommy Doyle, James McAtee, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, James Garner, Jacob Ramsey, Angel Gomes, Oliver Skipp. Forwards: Folarin Balogun, Morgan Gibbs-White, Emile Smith Rowe, Noni Madueke, Cameron Archer, Cole Palmer. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close