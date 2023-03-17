Ken Owens knows Wales need to reach new levels to handle France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ken Owens knows Wales need to reach new levels to handle France

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 1.01pm
Ken Owens accepts the size of Wales’ Six Nations task against France (David Davies/PA)
Ken Owens accepts the size of Wales’ Six Nations task against France (David Davies/PA)

Ken Owens accepts that Wales will need to hit another level when they face mission improbable against France in Paris on Saturday.

Wales’ underwhelming Guinness Six Nations campaign reaches its conclusion at Stade de France, where Les Bleus are red-hot favourites to keep the pressure on tournament leaders Ireland.

France have won four games in a row against Wales, and they are fresh from a mesmeric display last weekend that saw them dismantle England 53-10 at Twickenham.

Wales ended a painful losing run with victory over Italy last time out, but France in the forecast Paris sunshine provide a completely different proposition.

“They had a fantastic performance against England,” Wales captain Owens said. “They will have been revved up.

“We know we always have to get better to compete with the top teams in this competition.

“Last Saturday was a step up in terms of our performance, consistency and execution. We are going to have to go up again.

“We knew that we would have to get better as the tournament went on – we have in certain areas – and we will have to be at the top of our game on Saturday.

“It is nothing new for us. No-one is expecting anything from us after France’s performances in this competition.”

Wales’ recent record in the French capital is strong, with three Six Nations wins from the last five visits.

But France, inspired by their mercurial captain Antoine Dupont and building ominously to a home World Cup in just six months’ time, look stronger than ever.

“The hardest thing with those boys is that they are big men, but they are very athletic, they move well and are fit,” Owens added.

“You expect players that size to be slow after 40-50 minutes, but that doesn’t happen with them.

“When they keep coming, you have to get off the line and keep tackling them. It takes the energy out of you. Our fitness levels have to be up there.

“One thing that is different with France is that defensively they are much better than what they have been traditionally.

Shaun Edwards
Shaun Edwards has made his presence felt as France defence coach (Adam Davy/PA)

“We all know Shaun Edwards is in there and the job he has done and their discipline is also much better.”

Wales will look to make it a red-letter day for number eight Taulupe Faletau, who becomes his country’s eighth cap centurion, while prop Dillon Lewis is poised for a 50th Test appearance off the bench.

But while there were signs of an improvement in the Italy win, four victories from the last 16 games is a record that does not suggest France will be troubled.

Owens said: “The pressure is off externally because no-one is expecting anything from us, but as a group we’ve got two guys reaching milestones this week, so it is important we put a performance in for them and make sure it is a special day for them.

“It has been a frustrating campaign. We haven’t performed consistently, as we would have liked.

“We have to keep building. We had a good performance last week, a good win, and we have to deliver again leading into World Cup preparation for what is to come in the autumn.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
2
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
20
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Jonathan Methven. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 17/03/2023
'Belittling' Fife abuser told ex she 'looked like dead body'
The filming of scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St…
Business was all but wiped out by the weather at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Broughty Ferry undertaker crashed into parked car while over drink-drive limit
the view glasgow gig show
Dates confirmed as The View star Kyle Falconer brings new musical to Dundee
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented