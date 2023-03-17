Johnny Sexton’s ‘obsessive’ mentality similar to Jonny Wilkinson – Mike Catt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Sexton’s ‘obsessive’ mentality similar to Jonny Wilkinson – Mike Catt

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 1.35pm
Johnny Sexton could become the Six Nations’ leading points scorer this weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)
Johnny Sexton could become the Six Nations' leading points scorer this weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mike Catt believes Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton is similar to his former England team-mate Jonny Wilkinson in being a “completely different mental animal”.

Sexton will look to sign off a stellar Guinness Six Nations career in style by leading his country to the Grand Slam with a St Patrick’s weekend victory over England in Dublin.

The 37-year-old, who is set to retire following the autumn World Cup in France, can also become the championship’s outright all-time leading points scorer during Saturday’s swansong after drawing level with Ronan O’Gara’s tally of 557 last weekend.

Ireland assistant coach Catt lifted the 2003 World Cup alongside Wilkinson and feels there are plenty of parallels between the two fly-halves named Jonathan.

Jonny Wilkinson (centre right) is congratulated by team-mate Mike Catt after his drop goal clinched the 2003 Rugby World Cup
Jonny Wilkinson (centre right) is congratulated by team-mate Mike Catt after his drop goal clinched the 2003 Rugby World Cup (David Davies/PA)

“They’re both obsessive, they’re just completely different mental animals,” Catt said of Sexton and Wilkinson.

“They’re so in the moment, they’re so in the game. Everything means a hell of a lot.

“They’re deep thinkers of the game and it’s bringing that freedom out of them so they can go and perform that’s the crucial thing.

“But how they make people feel around them is what they’re very, very good at as well.

“When you stand next to a Jonny Wilkinson or a Johnny Sexton, you feel pretty special.

“There are a lot of comparisons in there but ultimately you’ve got to deliver on the hype on the big stage and both Johnny’s have done that. Let’s see what Johnny can do tomorrow.”

England clinched the 2003 Grand Slam at Lansdowne Road before Wilkinson and Catt went on to lift the Webb Ellis Cup in Australia eight months later.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland have similar ambitions this year and Catt believes the progression of the world’s top-ranked team has “gripped the nation”.

“It’s going to be a great weekend,” said Catt.

“I think the fans have been amazing, the way the boys have played has definitely gripped the nation in terms of the success we’ve had over the past year.

“But, as a group, we’re not going to get too emotional over the whole thing.”

England crossed the Irish Sea on Thursday having been stung by a record-breaking Twickenham humiliation at the hands of France which emphatically wiped them out of title contention.

Catt is wary of an “exceptionally dangerous” visiting team packed with “proper X factor” players and singled out the strength of Steve Borthwick’s backs, including wing Henry Arundell, who will make his full Test debut.

PA Graphic
PA Graphic

“We’re massively respectful of that side, especially from a backline point of view,” said Catt.

“There’s no way we’re thinking anything other than it’s going to be a tough, tough Test match.

“They’ve got some proper X factor and I think Arundell is one of those players that we haven’t seen a massive amount of but, if he gets the ball, he can cause absolute chaos.

“They are exceptionally dangerous across the board and we’re well aware of that.”

