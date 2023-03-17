Brendan Rodgers knows Leicester need to be wary of Ivan Toney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brendan Rodgers has highlighted the threat of Ivan Toney as Leicester prepare to face Brentford on Saturday.

Toney has been in fine goalscoring form again this campaign having notched 16 so far, behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has earned another call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad to face Italy and Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“Ivan has been fantastic,” Rodgers told a press conference.

“You can see that he’s grown since he’s come in, he has that confidence, that technical quality but he’s a street player also.

“He’s aggressive, strong and just an outstanding player so we have to be ready for the team because they’ve got some other good players and we collectively have to go and play well as a team to get the result.”

Leicester’s meeting with Brentford will be the last of this month as teams go into the upcoming international break.

The two sides have contrasting results heading into the match, with Brentford losing just once in 14 league matches and Leicester on a four-game losing streak.

Rodgers said: “We will give the players that are here and some of the staff a chance to reset.

“It’s been a challenging season and that’s always important in long and hard seasons but at the same time we will get some work done and welcome the boys back from the international break free of injury.

“But then we’ve got a real run of games that we can look forward to.”

Rodgers has dismissed any murmurs about players not trying and insists his squad have always shown fight.

“I don’t think that’s in question – I think the players have given everything,” he added.

“Clearly, obviously they are not at the height of confidence but I think the players have given everything and I think the frustration is in those costly moments and maybe we do switch off or don’t quite get into position and then we get punished by it.

“But the players are really really good. An honest group of players and my job is to stay positive with them in this tough moment and we have shown before that we can come through that.”

Victor Kristiansen and Jonny Evans are doubts for the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium due to injury.

Fellow defender Wout Faes is suspended as he was sent off late in the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend after receiving two yellow cards.