Nicky Devlin demands Livingston build on Dundee United draw with Ross County win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nicky Devlin demands Livingston build on Dundee United draw with Ross County win

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 2.01pm
Livingston’s Nicky Devlin, right, wants to return to winning ways (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Livingston’s Nicky Devlin, right, wants to return to winning ways (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nicky Devlin hopes the draw with Dundee United in their last outing proves to be a building block for Livingston’s return to winning ways.

The Lions could only take a share of the spoils at home against the cinch Premiership’s bottom side after Steven Bradley’s opener for the West Lothian side was cancelled out after the break by Aziz Behich.

However, the 1-1 draw snapped a four-game losing streak in all competitions for Livi, who are seventh in the table, one point behind St Mirren, and skipper Devlin hopes Livingston can go one better against Ross County at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday.

The 29-year-old full-back said: “It was a point on the board.

“We would have obviously have preferred to win the game, we were at home and we want to make sure we win our home games because if you do that I think you can give yourself a right good chance of getting in the top six.

“It was good to stop the run of defeats but we need to build on that.

“We will probably look back and think it was a good point if we can win this Saturday but if we don’t then we will probably look at it as an opportunity missed.”

Of the five pre-split fixtures remaining for David Martindale’s side, only St Mirren are not a bottom-six side, but Devlin said: “On paper it looks OK but as we saw from the Dundee United game it doesn’t always work out like that.

“You are coming up against teams who have real pressure on them in terms of maybe relegation battles and everything that comes with that so we obviously know it won’t be easy and the quicker we can pick up points the better.

“We have a few massive games and obviously the St Mirren one stands out in our run-in but we have to concentrate on Ross County and if we can pick up three points there then we will put ourselves in a good position.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
2
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
20
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Jonathan Methven. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 17/03/2023
'Belittling' Fife abuser told ex she 'looked like dead body'
The filming of scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St…
Business was all but wiped out by the weather at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Broughty Ferry undertaker crashed into parked car while over drink-drive limit
the view glasgow gig show
Dates confirmed as The View star Kyle Falconer brings new musical to Dundee
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented