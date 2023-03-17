Jodie Taylor back at Arsenal on short-term deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England international Jodie Taylor has rejoined Arsenal until the end of the Women’s Super League season.

The 36-year-old striker, who scored 10 goals in 17 appearances for the club between 2016 and 2017, returns to north London following the end of her contract with San Diego Wave.

“It feels amazing to be back, like I never left,” Taylor said. “It’s incredible to have this opportunity to come back to the club that I love so much.

“A lot of progression has happened here in the last five years since I was last here and to see how much the club has grown and progressed is incredible. I’m very happy to be here.”

Welcome back to The Arsenal, Jodie ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 17, 2023

Head coach Jonas Eidevall added: “We’re really pleased to have brought in Jodie to help us from now until the end of the season.

“She has a proven track record for scoring goals and we know her experience will be a great asset to the whole dressing room. We have so much to fight for this season and Jodie will help us on that journey.”

Arsenal are currently fourth in the WSL, five points behind leaders Chelsea, and travel to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.