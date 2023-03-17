I wanted another Premier League draw – Jon Dahl Tomasson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I wanted another Premier League draw – Jon Dahl Tomasson

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 3.31pm
Jon Dahl Tomasson was hoping for another Premier League test (Tim Goode/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson was hoping for another Premier League test (Tim Goode/PA)

Boss Jon Dahl Tomasson says he would prefer Blackburn to be playing a Premier League side at home in the FA Cup quarter-finals rather than travelling to Championship rivals Sheffield United.

Rovers will vie for a place in the semis with the Blades, the team three places ahead of them in the second tier, at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Getting through would see them make a maiden trip to the new Wembley and reach the last four for the first time since 2006-07.

Tomasson, who saw his side win 2-1 at top-flight Leicester in round five having also triumphed on penalties at West Ham in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, said: “I would actually have rather played a Premier League side at home.

“First of all to give our fans the experience, and second, it’s also nice to try to win against a Premier League side – we’ve been able to do that twice this season, West Ham and Leicester.

“Against Nottingham Forest (a 4-1 home defeat in the Carabao Cup) I changed 11 players before the game, so it was a little bit more difficult to win that game. But I would rather have that.”

Blackburn’s FA Cup run this term has also featured victories at Norwich and Birmingham, the latter in a replay.

And Tomasson said: “It’s crazy, we’re playing every game away!

“We are doing well when we are playing away, but I would rather have played at home because I think our fans deserve a home game at this stage.

“On the other hand, I think we brought to Leicester, where we played extremely good against a Premier League side and won (which was) well deserved, around 3,000 supporters – it sounded like 25,000, 30,000.

“Now we are bringing almost 6,000 to Sheffield, (wouldn’t) it be great if those supporters could make a sound for 50,000, which would help the team a lot.”

Blackburn have won six of their last seven games in all competitions, including a 1-0 league victory over Paul Heckingbottom’s United on March 4 – a contest Tomasson says has “no impact” on Sunday.

Rovers will be without on-loan winger Sorba Thomas, who is cup-tied having played for parent club Huddersfield earlier in the competition.

While Thomas Kaminski is nearing a return from a knee injury, Tomasson has said the goalkeeper will not be starting on Sunday.

