Malky Mackay expecting another stern test when Staggies visit Livingston

Malky Mackay pointed to recent evidence to back up his belief that another tough encounter is promised when Ross County visit Livingston on Saturday.

Owura Edwards scored the only goal of the game in a tight cinch Premiership clash when the Staggies travelled to West Lothian in October.

The County boss thought his team played well when Livingston came to Dingwall in January but David Martindale’s side emerged with a 2-0 victory thanks to a Bruce Anderson double, leading Mackay to feel that this weekend will be no less combative.

He told County’s official Twitter account: “That was a tough game for us down there, the balance of the game, we did well to get away with a win, to be honest.

“We were under a lot of pressure that day and again I thought we played well up here when they beat us so it has always been nip and tuck with us over the last couple of years.

“I don’t expect anything different at the weekend.

“David has done a really good job down there this season, as he has done in previous years. It is never an easy game down there.

“We are both looking to pick up points for different reasons but we are looking forward to it.”

Mackay and County were boosted by international call-ups for Nohan Kenneh, Victor Loturi and Dylan Smith.

Kenneh, the 20-year-old midfielder on loan from Hibernian, has been called up to the Liberia national squad for the first time ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa.

Midfielder Loturi, 21, received his first call-up to the Canada squad for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Curacao and Honduras.

Defender Smith, 16, has been called up to the Scotland Under-17 squad to compete in the UEFA Qualifying Round in Malta

Mackay said: “I am delighted for them.

“It is a very proud moment and honourable moment for them and their families and the football club that we actually get international footballers here and the more of that the better.

“Nohan has been called up for Liberia and I know how excited he is, playing against South Africa.

“Dylan has been called up to Scotland Under-17s which is a really proud moment for him.

“I wish him, Brian McLaughlin and his team all the best and then we get great news that Canada have called up Victor and he is incredibly excited about the whole thing and I am delighted for him.”