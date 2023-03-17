Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil hoping team bonding can help survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil hoping team bonding can help survival bid

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 5.32pm
Gary O’Neil led Bournemouth to victory over Liverpool last weekend. (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Gary O'Neil led Bournemouth to victory over Liverpool last weekend. (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil is hoping clay pigeon shooting and a South American barbecue have helped the team build on their shock win over Liverpool as the Cherries continue to fight for Premier League survival.

A Philip Billing strike was enough to seal a 1-0 victory over Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Vitality Stadium last weekend, taking Bournemouth off the bottom of the table and level on points with both Leicester and West Ham.

They now travel to face Aston Villa on Saturday and, with West Ham not playing, a draw could be enough to take O’Neil’s men out of the relegation zone.

The Bournemouth squad went into the week in high spirits following their victory and O’Neil revealed some team bonding has only strengthened the cause.

“On Monday afternoon a few of them thought it was a really good idea to do something together,” he said of the squad’s shooting and barbeque get together.

“We’ve had a lot of new players come in, I was in full support of it and I thought it’d be a nice idea. They had a little afternoon, a local place, a few team-bonding exercises and a lot of smiles and everyone had a nice afternoon.

“(Captain) Neto played a big part in it for us. The lads had a good day and then they were back in and ready to work.

“We had a good session Tuesday morning as well. So it’s been a good week. They’re in a good place and the proof of that will be Saturday from 3pm to 5pm.”

Bournemouth will be aiming to complete the double over Villa having beaten them 2-0 on the opening day of the campaign as they marked their return to the top flight with three points.

Since then, O’Neil has replaced Scott Parker while Unai Emery has taken over in the Villa dugout.

“They’re a very different side now,” O’Neil said of Saturday’s opponents.

“They’re very different now to how they were then, their form under Unai Emery has been very, very good.

“Since he took charge they are right up at the top part of the league form-wise, they’re a good side and it will be another very, very tough game for us, definitely.”

